Salarius Pharmaceuticals to Participate in the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference

HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: SLRX), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing potential new medicines for patients with sarcomas, pediatric cancers, and other cancers, today announced that David Arthur, CEO of Salarius Pharmaceuticals, will deliver a virtual presentation at the 2022 BIO CEO & Investor Conference. The event is taking place February 14-17, 2022, at the New York Marriott Marquis as a hybrid conference that allows virtual and in-person participation.



Registered attendees at BIO CEO will be able to view an on-demand, pre-recorded presentation by Mr. Arthur highlighting Salarius’ business and recent corporate achievements, including its recent purchase of a portfolio of targeted protein degradation assets that will form the foundation for a new drug development program built around targeted protein degradation. Mr. Arthur will also discuss anticipated milestones in the seclidemstat clinical program.

Members of the company’s management team will be available for one-on-one virtual meetings with investors and pharmaceutical companies.

Details of the conference are as follows:

Event: BIO CEO & Investor Conference Date: February 14-17, 2022 Register: https://www.bio.org/events/bio-ceo-investor-conference

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing cancer therapies for patients in need of new treatment options. Salarius’ product portfolio includes seclidemstat, the company’s lead candidate, which is being studied as a potential treatment for pediatric cancers, sarcomas, and other cancers with limited treatment options, and SP-3164, an oral small molecule protein degrader. Seclidemstat is currently in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for relapsed/refractory Ewing sarcoma and select additional sarcomas that share a similar biology to Ewing sarcoma, also referred to as Ewing-related or FET-rearranged sarcomas. Seclidemstat has received Fast Track Designation, Orphan Drug Designation, and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation for Ewing sarcoma from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. Salarius is also exploring seclidemstat’s potential in several cancers with high unmet medical need, with a second Phase 1/2 clinical study in hematologic cancers, initiated by MD Anderson Cancer Center. Salarius has received financial support from the National Pediatric Cancer Foundation to advance the Ewing sarcoma clinical program and was also a recipient of a Product Development Award from the Cancer Prevention and Research Institute of Texas (CPRIT). For more information, please visit salariuspharma.com or follow Salarius on Twitter and LinkedIn.

