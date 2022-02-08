Kandao Announces Launch of QooCam EGO - Portable 3D Camera to Snap, View, Edit & Share 3D Content Instantly

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kandao, a pioneering company in the field of VR technology and Ultra-HD video cameras, recently announced the launch of QooCam EGO - a pocket-size 3D Camera to snap, view, edit & share 3D content instantly. This exciting new device is the very first viewer integrated 3D camera that allows users to capture special moments in an incredibly immersive first-person perspective. QooCam EGO is available now via Kickstarter: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/473370515/qoocam-ego-snap-view-editandshare-your-3d-content-instantly

QooCam EGO is the world's first 3D camera for instant immersion. Using stereo 3D technology, the camera lets users capture moments like never before. Unlike other devices that split one image into two to render a fake 3D effect, QooCam EGO has two lenses to capture the true 3D footage. Recording at 1920*2160@60 FPS and working together with our HD display technology, EGO displays images at excellent smoothness, brightness, and visual comforts, catering you with a boundary-pushing experience that frees you from the dizziness caused by a distorted 3D effect.

"QooCam EGO is more than just a 3D camera, it is an integrated creative tool that liberates images from the 2D screen, and it is the first product that solves the easy-viewing issue of 3D content. QooCam EGO unlocks a new dimension in visual storytelling. 3D is the coolest way to vlog, allowing you to immerse your audience in captivating stories. With smart editing and unique 3D effects, our App unleashes your creativity even further," Kandao CEO Dan Chen said.

QooCam EGO uses a unique and innovative detachable magnetic 3D viewer for instant playback, and the clip-on design on both sides effectively prevents it from falling off. It is small enough to fit in a pocket and the camera body weighs just 160g, so it travels easily for any adventure. When going shopping, eating out, attending a music festival, or taking a dog for a walk, users can hang your EGO on their bodies and complete the whole shooting process with one hand. It is cloud storage capable, so capacity is never a problem. Furthermore, it includes a powerful app with smart editing and unique 3D effects templates to easily create stunning content that can be viewed and shared instantly by uploading to the cloud and generating the unique PIN code. The 3D video can be viewed on various devices by simply inserting the SD card. There's no need for converting or stitching as the video format is perfectly compatible with major 3D displayers, VR headsets, and social media platforms that support 3D videos.

QooCam EGO, the world's first 3D camera for recording, viewing, editing & sharing memories instantly. It is a chic gadget for creating eye-catching social content at the best quality of 4 times sharper than all 3D blu-ray movies you've seen in the cinema, now is available on Kickstarter with special pricing and incentives for early adopters. Learn more here: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/473370515/qoocam-ego-snap-view-editandshare-your-3d-content-instantly

