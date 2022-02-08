Bubblr, Inc. Secures $10 Million Equity Line with White Lion Capital

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bubblr Inc., (OTC PINK: BBLR), ("Bubblr" or the "Company"), the technology company developing Web3 Open Source tools to advance the creation of a more equitable Internet, today announced the signing of an equity line of credit agreement with White Lion Capital, LLC for $10 Million, which will be used to drive growth.



White Lion Capital, LLC invests in high-growth early-stage future-focused public companies. Further information regarding the Financing Documents can be found in the Form 8-K that Bubblr filed with the SEC on February 1, 2022.

Bubblr's Chief Executive Officer, Rik Willard, commented, "the White Lion partnership will give us access to capital for the rapid acceleration of our platform development; helping us to deliver a new, equitable Internet and transforming how the world engages with a more equitable Internet.”

This press release does not constitute an offer of any securities for sale.

About Bubblr, Inc.

Bubblr, Inc. is an ethical technology company focused on mobile-first technology that aims to bring back privacy to users, trust in online content, and sustainability to the digital marketplace. Our mission is to empower developers to join in our commitment to improve the Internet and create a new Ethical Internet Ecosystem (EIE) by leveraging our intellectual property through our US patent granted open-source platform advanced digital tools that enable the building of fair-forward digital solutions. For more information, visit https://www.bubblr.com.

Important Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the definition of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and such as in section 21E of the Securities Act of 1934, as amended. These forward-looking statements should not be used to make an investment decision. The words' estimate,' possible' and 'seeking' and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements, which speak only as to the date the statement was made. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether because of new information, future events, or otherwise. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties to which forward-looking statements are subject include, but are not limited to, the effect of government regulation, competition, and other material risks.