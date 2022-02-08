Palisade Bio (Nasdaq: PALI) to Announce Adhesions Clinical Data at SAGES 2022 Annual Meeting

CARLSBAD, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palisade Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: PALI), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies for acute and chronic gastrointestinal (GI) complications, announced today that data from a Pooled-Analysis of Studies LBS-IST-POI-101 and LBS-POI-201-CN (PROFILE-CN) has been selected for a presentation in The Next Big Thing session of the Society of American Gastrointestinal and Endoscopic Surgeons (SAGES) 2022 Annual Meeting.



The data will be available via ePoster during the conference from March 16 – 19, 2022 and will go live in conjunction with the start of the conference on March 16. The title of the presentation is Incidence and Severity of Post-Surgical Intraabdominal Adhesions following Bowel Resection Surgery and Treatment with Enteral Protease Inhibitor LB1148. Palisade Bio’s Chief Medical Officer, Michael Dawson, M.D., will present the data in a public webinar hosted by Stonegate Capital Partners the morning of March 16.

“It is an honor to be selected for participation in The Next Big Thing session for SAGES, one of the world’s premier professional organizations for gastrointestinal surgery,” said Dr. Dawson. “Previously we announced data showing that patients treated with LB1148 had a highly statistically significant 1.1-day improvement in the return of bowel function following GI surgery in the LBS-POI-201-CN study. We look forward to sharing this additional data on the incidence and severity of adhesions from the pooled analysis of patients treated with LB1148 to this professional medical audience and the investor community.”

Studies LBS-IST-POI-101 and LBS-POI-201-CN (PROFILE-CN) assessed the efficacy of LB1148 to reduce the formation of adhesions in subjects undergoing abdominal surgery. Study LBS-IST-POI-101 was a Phase 1, single-center, open-label, study enrolling 11 subjects undergoing GI surgery. The PROFILE-CN study was a 120-subject Phase 2, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study conducted in collaboration with co-development partner, Newsoara Biopharma to evaluate LB1148 for return of GI function in subjects undergoing elective bowel resection. In both trials, a subset of subjects went on to have a second surgery (e.g., stoma take down). In these subjects, adhesions were assessed and quantified at the time of surgical closure during the initial surgery and at the time of opening at the subsequent surgical procedure.

About LB1148

LB1148 is an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. Evidence suggests that the release of digestive proteases contributes to the temporary loss of normal gastrointestinal function and formation of postoperative adhesions. By inhibiting the activity of these digestive proteases, LB1148 has the potential to prevent damage to GI tissues, accelerate the time to return of normal GI function, and shorten the duration of costly post-surgery hospital stays.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company advancing therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. Palisade Bio’s innovative lead asset LB1148, advancing towards Phase 3, is a protease inhibitor with the potential to both reduce abdominal adhesions and help restore bowel function following surgery. Positive data from Phase 2 trials of LB1148 demonstrated safety and tolerability as well as a statistically significant improvement in return to bowel function and decrease in length of stay in ICU and hospital compared to placebo. Palisade Bio believes that its investigational therapies have the potential to address the myriad health conditions and complications associated with chronic disruption of the gastrointestinal epithelial barrier. For more information, please go to www.palisadebio.com.

About Newsoara Biopharma

Newsoara is a biotech company based in Shanghai, China with research laboratories in the Suzhou BioBAY focusing on novel drug research and development to address unmet medical needs in patients with various diseases.

Forward Looking Statements

This communication contains “forward-looking” statements, including, without limitation, statements related to expectations regarding Palisade’s plans for future presentations at investor conferences. Any statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based upon Palisade’s current expectations. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties. Palisade’s actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in such forward-looking statements as a result of these risks and uncertainties, which include, without limitation, the Company’s ability to advance its clinical programs and the uncertain and time-consuming regulatory approval process. Additional risks and uncertainties can be found in Palisade Bio’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Palisade expressly disclaims any obligation or undertaking to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements contained herein to reflect any change in Palisade’s expectations with regard thereto or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statements are based.

