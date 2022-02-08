Four in 10 who bet on sports plan to place a Super Bowl wager

Toronto, ON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With Super Bowl LVI days away, a new survey from the Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) shows that Ontario sports fans are gearing up to bet on the NFL’s iconic championship.

More than four-in-ten (42 per cent) of Ontario’s sports bettors plan to lay their money down on the big game. The survey also finds 38 per cent of Ontario adults believe their sports knowledge gives them an edge in predicting outcomes. This widespread belief is risky because it can lead to over confidence and motivate some to bet more than they can afford to lose.

Those who believe their knowledge gives them an advantage are predominantly between 18 and 34 (48 per cent), male (46 per cent) and Toronto based (48 per cent). This group bets more frequently.

Younger Ontarians are also significantly more susceptible to being influenced by friends and family when betting, which can increase risk. Seventy-two per cent of those 18 to 34 say they their sports bets have been impacted by others. This compares to 59 per cent among bettors 35 to 54 and 40 per cent for those over 55.

How people plan to bet

Respondents were asked how they plan to place their Super Bowl wager.

47 per cent will bet with friends

44 per cent will buy sport-based lottery tickets

40 per cent will bet in a pool

39 per cent will bet with a different sportsbook website

36 per cent will bet online with OLG.ca

How much Ontario Super Bowl bettors plan to wager

52 per cent say they will bet $50 or less

29 per cent say they will bet between $50 and $100

17 per cent say they will wager $100 or more

Managing the risks

Encouraging news emerging from this survey is that 90 per cent of this year’s Super Bowl bettors plan to employ at least one strategy to manage their gambling risk. More than half (52 per cent) say they will stay within a pre-set betting limit and four-in-ten indicate they always view sports betting as entertainment, not as a way to win money.

The Responsible Gambling Council’s take on this

“The fact that such a strong majority of sports bettors have a plan in place to protect themselves is great news,” says Shelley White, CEO, Responsible Gambling Council. “However, the risks should never be underestimated. It’s easy to get carried away by the excitement of the big game. A quarter of sports bettors reported feeling the need to bet more and more money and nearly two-in-ten have lied to people important to them about how much they gambled. The consequences of chasing losses can be financially and emotionally devastating. Knowing the risks and having a plan to protect yourself are essential to having fun and enjoying the game.

RGC tips for safe online sports betting

Pre-set betting limits and stay within your budget

Only gamble with money you can afford to lose – never borrow money or use money intended for necessities, like rent, the mortgage or food

Limit your alcohol and/or cannabis intake

Never chase losses by trying to win back what you’ve lost

Don’t bet if you are upset or stressed

View sports betting as entertainment, not a way to make money

And remember there is no way to predict the outcome of the game

To learn how to keep your play safer visit PlanBeforeYouPlay.ca.

Methodology

An online survey of 1,003 Ontario residents aged 18+ was completed between January 7-9, 2022, using Leger’s online panel. A probability sample of the same size would yield a margin of error of +/-3.1%, 19 times out of 20.

About RGC

The Responsible Gambling Council (RGC) is an independent non-profit organization dedicated to problem gambling prevention. RGC works to reduce gambling risks by creating and delivering innovative awareness and information programs, for a wide range of different groups including youth, young adults and the general public. For more information visit ResponsibleGambling.org.