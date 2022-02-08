GelStat Announces $5 Million Public Offering Under Regulation A+

STUART, Fla., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GelStat Corporation ("GelStat" or the "Company") (OTCPink: GSAC), a development stage company focused on the marketing of over-the-counter and other non-prescription, natural consumer health care products, announced the launch of a Regulation A+, Tier 2, equity financing of up to $5 million (the “Public Offering”). A copy of the Company's offering circular for the Public Offering has been posted on the Company’s OTC Markets profile under “Filings and Disclosure.” Investors may also review the offering circular and other filings on the Securities and Exchange Commission’s (“SEC”) website.



“Over the past 24 months, we have endeavored to put GelStat back in good standing with the public financial markets and have made significant progress towards that goal,” said GelStat CEO Javier Acosta. “This offering is the culmination of an effort to disclose current information, publish audited financials and now begin the process of expanding our business product line. The additional capital will enable GelStat’s plans to grow both the existing consumer healthcare products, including our well-regarded homeopathic Migraine solution, and reintroduce our Sleep solution back into the market.”

The Regulation A+ offering was qualified by the SEC on December 17, 2021. The Company expects to use the funding primarily for product marketing, research and development, and general corporate development.

About GelStat Corporation

GelStat Corporation (OTCPink: GSAC), based in Stuart, Florida, is a development stage company that is currently focused on the marketing of over-the-counter (OTC) and other non-prescription, natural consumer health care products including its Migraine and Sleep formulations. The Company is focusing its efforts on proprietary, innovative products that address the multibillion-dollar global market for health supplements. For more information, visit www.gelstat.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, regarding, among other things our plans, strategies and prospects -- both business and financial. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by these forward-looking statements are reasonable, we cannot assure you that we will achieve or realize these plans, intentions or expectations. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to materially differ from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this news release may be identified using forward-looking words such as "believe," "expect," "anticipate," "should," "planned," "will," "may," "intend," "estimated," and "potential," among others. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements we make in this news release include market conditions and those set forth in reports or documents that we plan to file from time to time with the SEC. All forward-looking statements attributable to GelStat Corporation or a person acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary language. The Company assumes no obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by law.