Utah’s Consumer Community to Converge for Inaugural Consumer Summit on April 28, 2022

SILICON SLOPES, Utah, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Members of Utah’s booming consumer sector will gather for the region’s first annual Consumer Summit on Thursday, April 28, 2022 from 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. at the Slopes EVNTS Center in Draper, Utah. Spurred by Brandless and Clarke Capital Partners , the event brings together Silicon Slopes’ leading consumer brands, consumer technology companies, experts, and business leaders for the first time to elevate the region’s consumer sector and their global thought leadership platform.



“Consumer brands and consumer tech are a critical part of Silicon Slopes’ ecosystem that is contributing billions to the global economy,” said Cydni Tetro, CEO of Brandless. “This Summit is the first time we’re shedding light on the innovation and leadership of this community to solidify our place in the consumer conversation, and propel the global impact that is being built and created here.”

Despite numerous industry events in Silicon Slopes, none have yet engaged the area’s expansive consumer sector, which includes world leading brands such as Brandless, Chatbooks, Traeger Grills, Built Bar and many more. This Summit highlights these market leaders, elevates all consumer companies, and solidifies Silicon Slopes’ place in the global consumer sector.

“The Utah consumer community is bursting with innovative brands, products and technologies, and we’re proud to be partners with many of these exceptional, high-growth companies making an impact far beyond the state borders,” said James Clarke, Managing Partner and CEO of Clarke Capital, a leading consumer investment firm. “This Consumer Summit will shine a spotlight on these cutting edge consumer companies and the transformations that are shaping the industry as a whole, and accelerate the growth of the entire sector.”

The half-day conference has a full agenda focused on all things transformation—investments, market, product, customer, technology and experiences. With engaging presentations, interactive product experiences and deep-diving panel discussions featuring key executives from leading consumer brands and companies, this event will give the insights and resources to help consumer companies of all sizes and growth stages adapt and succeed in today’s evolving commerce landscape.

The event also features a pop-up store with Silicon Slopes’ best consumer products and product experiences, and the opportunity to give back through product bundles that benefit refugees and the homeless. In addition, the first annual award recipients of the Be More Awards will be presented, recognizing the individuals, companies and innovations that are trailblazing consumer transformation.

Tickets are $35 and include an exclusive networking lunch. To view the full agenda and to register to attend, please visit www.consumersummit.org .

The Consumer Summit will follow CDC guidance and requirements set forth by the state of Utah. Masks are recommended for all guests and employees in all inside public spaces regardless of vaccination status, and social distancing is encouraged.

ABOUT THE CONSUMER SUMMIT

The Consumer Summit is an annual event that brings together the Silicon Slopes brands, companies, leaders, and key players that are shaping and trailblazing the global consumer industry. Started and inspired by Brandless and Clarke Capital, the event is designed to recognize the leadership and innovation of the Silicon Slopes consumer community and elevate the sector’s success and global thought leadership platform. For its inaugural year in 2022, the Summit will focus on transformation and the shifts that are changing markets, products, technology, and funding for the consumer landscape. Visit www.consumersummit.org to find out more.

PR Contact:

Codeword

651-301-0812

hjacobson@codewordagency.com