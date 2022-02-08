Starbucks Director of Global Cybersecurity Services Manish Gupta Joins Identity Defined Security Alliance Customer Advisory Board

Banyan Security, Keyfactor, ObserveID, Simeio and strongDM also join alliance to develop identity-centric security strategies that address the risk of identity-related breaches and improve user experience

DENVER, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Identity Defined Security Alliance (IDSA), a nonprofit that provides free vendor-neutral education and resources to help organizations reduce the risk of a breach by combining identity and security strategies, today announced that Manish Gupta, director of global cybersecurity services for Starbucks, has joined its Customer Advisory Board (CAB). Gupta will provide user perspective and guidance on the vision, mission, and work of the IDSA. In addition, Banyan Security, Keyfactor, ObserveID, Simeio and strongDM have also become IDSA vendor members.

“Identity has an array of applications, from an enabler for ecommerce and socio-economic efforts, a protector when viewed from a cybersecurity lens, or a key component of digital transformation. All activities in the cyberworld (human or machine) that need to understand ‘who,’ rely on identity and this reliance will exponentially grow in years to come as we move to Metaverse,” said Gupta. “I look forward to working with the IDSA and sharing my knowledge and experience to develop guidance that will help other organizations prioritize identity within their cybersecurity strategies.”

New Vendor Members

Banyan Security

Banyan Security provides secure, zero trust “work from anywhere” access to infrastructure and applications for employees, developers, and third parties without relying on network-centric legacy VPNs.

Keyfactor

Keyfactor is a leader in cloud-first PKI-as-a-Service and crypto-agility solutions, its Crypto-Agility Platform™ empowers security teams to seamlessly secure and orchestrate every machine identity across their entire enterprise.

ObserveID

ObserveID is a leading identity-centric security company that provides proactive multi cloud protection encompassing both Cloud Infrastructure Entitlement Management (CIEM) and Cloud Security Posture Management (CSPM).

Simeio

Simeio provides a complete Identity and Access Management (IAM) solution that engages securely with anyone, anywhere, anytime, with an unparalleled “service first” philosophy.

strongDM

strongDM’s infrastructure access platform provides every organization with easy and secure infrastructure access regardless of tech stack or environment.

About Starbucks

Since 1971, Starbucks Coffee Company has been committed to ethically sourcing and roasting high-quality arabica coffee. Today, with nearly 34,000 stores worldwide, the company is the premier roaster and retailer of specialty coffee in the world. Through our unwavering commitment to excellence and our guiding principles, we bring the unique Starbucks Experience to life for every customer through every cup. To share in the experience, please visit us in our stores or online at http://news.starbucks.com or www.starbucks.com .

About the Identity Defined Security Alliance

The IDSA is a group of identity and security vendors, solution providers, and practitioners that acts as an independent source of thought leadership, expertise, and practical guidance on identity-centric approaches to security for technology professionals. The IDSA is a nonprofit that facilitates community collaboration to help organizations reduce risk by providing education, best practices, and resources.