iCAD to Present at BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference

NASHUA, N.H., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ: ICAD), a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions, today announced the Company will participate in the virtual BTIG MedTech, Digital Health, Life Science & Diagnostic Tools Conference from February 15-17, 2022.



Stacey Stevens, President and incoming CEO of iCAD, is scheduled to participate in a fireside chat, hosted by research analyst Marie Thibault, on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, at 4:00 p.m. EST. This is a BTIG hosted event and will not be webcast. Please contact your BTIG representative for further information.

About iCAD, Inc.

Headquartered in Nashua, NH, iCAD® is a global medical technology leader providing innovative cancer detection and therapy solutions. For more information, visit www.icadmed.com and www.xoftinc.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this News Release constitute “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements about the expected benefits of the Company’s new directors. Such forward-looking statements involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from any prior results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors include, but are not limited, to the Company’s ability to achieve positive results from this or any future studies, business and strategic objectives, the ability of IORT to provide flexibility, mobility or other advantages, to be more beneficial for patients than traditional therapy or to be accepted by patients or clinicians, the impact of supply and manufacturing constraints or difficulties, product market acceptance, possible technological obsolescence of products, increased competition, litigation and/or government regulation, changes in Medicare or other reimbursement policies, risks relating to our existing and future debt obligations, competitive factors, the effects of a decline in the economy or markets served by the Company; and other risks detailed in the Company’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The words “believe,” “demonstrate,” “intend,” “expect,” “estimate,” “will,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “likely,” “seek,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on those forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date the statement was made. The Company is under no obligation to provide any updates to any information contained in this release. For additional disclosure regarding these and other risks faced by iCAD, please see the disclosure contained in our public filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, available on the Investors section of our website at http://www.icadmed.com and on the SEC’s website at http://www.sec.gov .

