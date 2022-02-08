Yuengling's Ice Cream Hires Charles Green to Assist with Its Production Facility Acquisition and Relaunch of the Yuengling’s Brand

ATLANTA, GA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – Yuengling’s Ice Cream Corporation (OTC PINK: ARSN) is pleased to announce the hiring of Charles Green and his consulting firm, Desmond Partners.

Mr. Green will report directly to Rob Bohorad, Yuengling’s President and CEO, and the two will work closely on the Company’s strategy in preparation for its upcoming relaunch. Mr. Green also will play an integral role in assisting the Company with its acquisition of the production facility. Finally, he will assist the Company in identifying and analyzing other potential acquisitions, partnerships and licensing deals

Mr. Green has been in the ice cream industry for more than 40 years. While he has worked with numerous companies, he is best known for his role with Ben & Jerry’s, as he was instrumental in Ben & Jerry’s growth from $107 million to more than $275 million in sales. “I had the incredible opportunity to have a front row seat and be a part of an experience like Ben & Jerry’s,” said Mr. Green. “At Yuengling’s, we are not looking to create another Ben & Jerry’s, but rather, the new Yuengling’s Ice Cream. While the Yuengling brand is already well-known thanks to the success of the brewery, Rob and I realize it will require a lot of hard work (and a lot of fun) to build a successful ice cream brand. One thing I am very excited about is Rob’s work prior to my arrival on the acquisition of a production facility. I know from experience the value of having one’s own plant. One of my immediate priorities is to assist in closing the transaction.”

“I could not be more excited to work with Chuck on Yuengling’s strategy and future development,” said Rob Bohorad, Yuengling’s President and CEO. “And, while I will be working directly with Chuck, he has an entire team and network behind him with a wealth of knowledge and experience that only enhances the relationship.”

About Yuengling’s Ice Cream

Yuengling’s Ice Cream was founded by American businessman Frank D. Yuengling in 1920 to help support the family brewery during Prohibition, which lasted from January 1920 to December 1933. Spun off as a separate company from the brewery in 1935, Yuengling's maintained a strong tradition of making exceptional gourmet ice cream products in central Pennsylvania. The fan-favorite brand advanced its legacy and its renowned dairy quality by using locally sourced dairy ingredients that contain no added hormones. The company discontinued production in 1985 when no family successor emerged. In 2014, David Yuengling, Frank’s great-grandson, and Robert Bohorad revived the brand and an American classic was re-born. The Yuengling's Ice Cream Corporation, as it has been since 1935, is a separately owned and operated company from D. G. Yuengling & Son, Inc Brewery.

Safe Harbor Statement

This communication contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933 and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief or current expectations of US Highland, Inc and members of its management as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based.

Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in forward-statements include fluctuation of operating results, the ability to compete successfully, and the ability to complete before-mentioned transactions.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events or changes to future operating results.

For More Information

Contact & Media Inquiries:

IR@yuenglingsicecream.com

Phone: 570-968-4352

www.yuenglingsicecream.com