Noema Pharma to Host Key Opinion Leader Webinar on Trigeminal Neuralgia “Trigeminal Neuralgia? You are not alone”

Friday, February 11th 2012 - 12 pm EST / 6 pm CET



Featuring Dr. Joanna Zakrzewska from University College London Hospital and

Terence J. Coderre, Ph.D. from McGill University

BASEL, Switzerland, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Noema Pharma, a Swiss-based clinical-stage company targeting orphan central nervous system (CNS) diseases, today announced that it will host a key opinion leader (KOL) webinar, entitled “Trigeminal Neuralgia? You are not alone” on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 12 pm Eastern Time / 6 pm Central European Time.

The webinar will feature presentations by Key Opinion Leaders (KOL’s) Joanna Zakrzewska BDS, MB BChir, MD, FDSRCS, FFDRCSI, FFPM RCA, FHEA from University College London Hospital, and by Terence J. Coderre, Ph.D. from McGill University. The webinar will be an opportunity for them to discuss the latest research in neuropathic pain and trigeminal neuralgia (TN) in particular, the current treatment landscape, as well as patients’ and physicians’ unmet medical needs. The potential treatment options for the management of pain associated with trigeminal neuralgia, including NOE-101 mGluR5 NAM (basimglurant), will also be discussed. The Noema Pharma management team will provide a company overview and update on its clinical efforts to bring NOE-101 to patients and physicians.

Following the formal presentations, a Question and Answer session will take place during which participants will be able to ask questions.

About NOE-101 mGluR5 NAM (basimglurant)

NOE-101 mGluR5 NAM (basimglurant) is an orally bioavailable, highly selective, potent, and cell-penetrant negative allosteric modulator of mGlu5 receptors being developed for the management of pain associated with TN. The antinociceptive effect of NOE-101 is explained through the ability to (1) decrease neuronal excitability caused by overactive glutamatergic signaling and (2) normalize overactive neuronal activity in key brain areas caused by overactive glutamatergic signaling, both involved in chronic pain. It was in-licensed from Roche Pharmaceuticals and clinically tested in 350 adults and 70 children/adolescents. NOE-101 is currently being investigated by Noema Pharma in both Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN) and in persistent seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC).

About Dr. Joanna Zakrzewska

Joanna Zakrzewska BDS, MB BChir, MD, FDSRCS, FFDRCSI, FFPM RCA, FHEA is a part-time consultant and honorary professor of facial pain in relation to oral medicine at University College London Hospital. After obtaining dental (King's College London) and medical (University of Cambridge) degrees and specialist training in oral medicine, Joanna gained an MD in trigeminal neuralgia and a personal chair in facial pain. She held an academic post at the dental school at Queen Mary, London, for ten years before moving to her present post. Between 2007-2015 she developed and ran the largest award-winning UK center for facial pain which is integrated with other disciplines across UCLH. To ensure a high-quality, innovative service, the center offers a patient-centered approach with evidence-based integrated care pathways. It is the largest UK center for the multidisciplinary management of trigeminal neuralgia, which is enabling Joanna to set up a National Institute for Trigeminal Neuralgia. Joanna was the first non-anaesthetist to become a member of the Faculty of Pain Medicine. She has written four books, contributed chapters to 27 books, and written over 150 peer-reviewed papers, as well as lecturing nationally and internationally. She has been rated the top research expert in trigeminal neuralgia in the world. She is chairperson of the Medical Advisory Board and founder trustee of Trigeminal Neuralgia Association UK (patient support group).

About Terence J. Coderre, Ph.D.

Terence J. Coderre, Ph.D. is a Harold Griffith Professor in Anesthesia Research at McGill University. He is the director of pain research laboratories in the Anesthesia Research Unit and at the MUHC Research Institute and a member of the McGill Centre for Research on Pain. He received a Ph.D. in Psychology (Behavioural Neuroscience) from McGill University in 1985 and then received postdoctoral training in Anatomy and Medicine (Neuroscience) at University College London and University of California San Francisco, respectively. He spent ten years as director of the Pain Mechanisms laboratory at the Institut de recherches cliniques de Montréal before moving to McGill University in 2000. Dr. Coderre is on the editorial boards of the Journal of Neuropathic Pain & Symptom palliation and Pain Research & Management. He is a former member of the executive (treasurer) of the Canadian Pain Society. Dr. Coderre has been awarded the Early Career Investigator Award from the Canadian Pain Society and the Patrick D. Wall Young Investigator Award from the International Association for the Study of Pain.

About Noema Pharma

Noema Pharma (www.noemapharma.com) is a Swiss-based company targeting orphan neurological disorders characterized by imbalanced neuronal networks. The company is developing four mid-clinical-stage therapeutic products in-licensed from Roche and with strong safety packages. Lead product NOE-101, an mGluR5 inhibitor, is Phase 2b-ready for two indications: persistent seizures in Tuberous Sclerosis Complex (TSC) and severe pain in Trigeminal Neuralgia (TN). NOE-105, a PDE10A inhibitor, is currently in Phase 2a investigated in patients with Tourette Syndrome. The Company is undertaking validation studies in undisclosed indications for two additional clinical-stage assets, NOE-109, an mGluR2/3 inhibitor, and NOE-115, a triple re-uptake inhibitor. Noema Pharma was founded with the leading venture capital firm Sofinnova Partners. Investors include Polaris Partners, Gilde Healthcare, Invus and Biomed Partners.

