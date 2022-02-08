Polyethylene (PE) foam Market is Estimated to Grow at a CAGR Of 8.71% During the Estimated Time Frame from 2021 to 2030; Quince Market Insights

Pune, India, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Polyethylene (PE) foam market was estimated to value USD 4,238.48 million in 2021 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 8.71% during the forecast period, as per a recent comprehensive market study by Quince Market Insights. Foam may be a material or a substance which is formed by tangling pockets of gas during a liquid or solid. Foam are made and prepared by mixing of gas or water with halocarbons or hydrocarbons. To define Polyethylene (PE) foam, it's a type of foam which is made with the combination of carbon dioxide with hot liquid polyethylene (PE) foam.

The blend of gas and polyethylene enables the Polyethylene (PE) foam to realize high, flexible rates. Comparatively, High Performance Polyethylene (HPPE) foam is straightforward to recycle and fabricate.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/request-sample-59761

Polyethylene foams are used in the building & construction industry in various manner like for roof board, doors, slab, pipe-in-pipe, forging applications. The manufacturers of the automotive industry are continuously trying to reduce the weight of the vehicle in order to improve the performance and fuel consumption, for which polyethylene foams are widely used. These factors will boost the market growth for Polyethylene foam in the next few years.

Unstable prices of the raw material affect the manufacturing as well as the cost structure of the products. Oil prices have been unstable for the past two years owing to the rising global conflict, demand, and foreign military intervention in the Middle East. Such fluctuating raw material prices are some of the restraining factors in the polyethylene foams market.

Major Developments in the Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market

In March 2021, Recticel NV completed the acquisition of FoamPartner. The new organization will leverage numerous synergies in resources and talents to promote excellence, increase its worldwide presence, and accelerate the commercialization of sustainable innovations and leading-edge solutions to global markets.

In February 2020, PAI Partners are now Armacell’s majority shareholders. The remaining shares are held by the holding and investment company KIRKBI and Armacell’s senior management team.

Impact of COVID-19 on Global Polyethylene Foams Market

COVID-19 has made a significant economic impact on various financial and industrial sectors, such as manufacturing, travel and tourism, and aviation. Increasing number of countries extending and imposing lockdowns, financial activities are reducing, which is impacting the global economy.

Social distancing measures, workforce dislocation and supply chain disruption have led to the suspension of construction activities in many countries owing to the shortage of labor and raw materials as well as the disruption of the supply chain. These factors have badly affected the global polyethylene foam market.

By Type

On the basis of type, global polyethylene (PE) foam market if bifurcated into Non-XLPE and XLPE. Among these Non-XLPE foam dominates the market. Non-XLPE is also called as non-cross-linked polyethylene foam. Non-XLPE foam is easy to fabricate, it is non-abrasive and resilient. It provides excellent protection from shock and vibration while transporting goods from one place to another.

By Density

On the basis of density, global polyethylene (PE) foam market is divided into LDPE Foam and HDPE Foam. LDPE Foam holds the largest share of the polyethylene (PE) Foam market. Low density polyethylene foams is playing magnificent role in minimizing packaging weight and volumes. Investments in research and product development activities have increased at a high pace because of the evolving consumers demand, tightening market landscape, and regulatory landscape.

By Application

On the basis of the application, Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market is categorized into protective packaging, automotive, building & construction, footwear, sports & recreational, medical. Automotive industry holds the largest share in the projected period as automotive industry is continuously trying to low the weight of the vehicle lower vehicle. Low weight of the vehicle will improve the performance and fuel consumption.

By Sales Channel

On the basis of sales channel, Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market is bifurcated into B2B, B2C, and online retailing. Online retailing dominates the market as e-commerce industry has triggered the growth in logistic industry as well products and goods which are transported to far off places thus propelling the uses and demand of polyethylene in e-commerce industry as well.

By Product Type

On the basis of product type, Global Polyethylene (PE) Foam Market is categorized into ethafoam synergy fine cell polyethylene foam, flame-resistance polyethylene foam, medium and high density foam, military grade and recycled content foam. Ethafoam hold the largest share in the market owing to high resistant to chemical reactions from oil, greases, water, and common chemicals. Ethafoam synergy has outstanding recovery and dimensional stability characteristics that provide optimal cushioning protection against repeated impacts.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/enquiry-before-buying/enquiry-before-buying-59761

By Region

Based on the region, Global Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market is divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America. Asia Pacific dominates the market and has emerged as one of the leading consumer and producers of polyethylene foam. In India, low-cost labor, government initiatives, like Make in India, and the proposed scheme on entrepreneurship development may open up opportunities in the infrastructural and industrial segments. Major areas of polyethylene foam in the APAC region are automotive, medical and packaging.

Some Major Findings of the Outdoor Power Equipment Market Include:

Profiles of major market players operating in the global vision care market, which include Coopervision, Essilor Group, Johnson & Johnson, Luxottica, Novartis, Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Bausch and Lomb, Menicon, Paragon Vision Sciences, and Carl Zeiss

Impact of COVID-19 on the global vision care market

Browse key industry insights spread across 160 pages with 85 market data tables and 41 figures & charts from the report, “ Polyethylene (PE) Foams Market By Type (Non-XLPE and XLPE), By Density (LDPE Foam, HDPE Foam), By Application (Protective Packaging, Automotive, Building & Construction, Footwear, Sports & Recreational, Medical), By Sales Channel (B2B, B2C, Online Retailing), By Product Type (Ethafoam Synergy Fine Cell Polyethylene Foam, Flame-Resistance Polyethylene Foam, Medium and High Density Foam, Military Grade and Recycled Content Foam), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2030, in-depth analysis along with the table of contents (ToC).”

Buy Now Full Report @ https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/insight/buy-now/polyethylene-pe-foams-market/single_user_license

Contact Us:

Ajay D

Quince Market Insights

Pune India

Phone: US +1 208 405 2835

UK +44 1444 39 0986

APAC +91 706 672 4848

Email: sales@quincemarketinsights.com

Web: www.quincemarketinsights.com

Browse Related Reports:

Flexible Colored Polyurethane (PU) Foams Market, By Application(Packaging, Electronics Appliances, Automotive, Furniture and Interiors, Building & Construction Footwear, Others (Including sports and leisure apparel, etc.), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Market Size & Forecasting to 2030

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/flexible-colored-polyurethane-pu-foams-market

Polyurethane Flexible Foams Market, By Type (Polyether Type, Polyester Type), By Application: (Bedding, Furniture, Automotive, Other) By Region (North America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest of the World) – Global Market Size & Forecasting to 2030

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/polyurethane-flexible-foams-market

Polymeric Foams Market, By Type (PU, PS, PO, PVC, Phenolic, Melamine), By End-Use Industry (Building & Construction, Packaging, Automotive, Furniture & Bedding, Footwear, Sports & Recreational), By Region (North America, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, Rest Of The World) – Market Size & Forecasting to 2030

https://www.quincemarketinsights.com/industry-analysis/polymeric-foams-market

Global Packaging Foams Market, By Structure (Flexible Foam And Rigid Foam), By Material (Polystyrene, Polyurethane, And Others), By Service (Food Service, Protective Packaging, And Others) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America) – Market Size & Forecasting To 2030