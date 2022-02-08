AI-Driven Human Capital Platform Suited Expands Board With Addition of Product Development Leader Olivia Teich

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Suited, an AI-driven human capital platform that services professional services firms, today announced that Olivia Teich has been appointed to its Board of Directors. Ms. Teich joins an experienced Board of professionals committed to modernizing hiring and other human capital processes and addressing systemic biases in historically homogenous industries through the use of information-rich, industry-specific data, artificial intelligence, and assessment science.



A Partner at Product Co-op, a selective group of product leaders that help build many of tech’s household names, such as Slack and Instacart, Ms. Teich has over 20 years of experience creating and scaling businesses, teams, and products in various industries. Some of her past roles include Head of Product at Blend, a digital lending platform used by over 250 financial institutions; Director of Product for Dropbox, the leading document management, transfer, and collaboration service; and VP of Product Management at Jive Software, which provides enterprise-level social software that unleashes employee productivity, harnesses corporate knowledge, and builds institutional memory.

Ms. Teich will work closely with other Board members in support of Suited’s strategic direction to advance a new, unbiased hiring standard for professional services that enables firms to expand the way they identify and consider talent. Other board members include Angela Vallot, a renowned DEI executive and consultant; James Cole Jr., former US Delegated Deputy Secretary of Education and Partner at Wachtell Lipton; and Cameron Shelton, Ph.D., Associate Professor of Political Economy at Claremont McKenna College.

“We are excited to add Olivia, and her significant expertise in product development, to our Board of Directors as we continue to expand the solutions enabled by our powerful human capital data platforms for the professional services industries,” said Suited’s CEO Matt Spencer. “The use of A.I. to inform human-led decision making will continue to become more mainstream and solve a number of human capital-related challenges, including broadening the talent pool to include more diversity and representation, understanding true drivers of employee performance for our clients, and what really drives engagement and retention across each organization.”

Ms. Teich commented, “I look forward to collaborating with Suited and its Board members to grow this unique human capital platform and continue to solve critical industry problems. Suited’s powerful data engine and deep data science orientation have already proven to drive more accurate and less-biased decisions across their partner firms, and I am excited to help shape how their solutions can be applied to a wider range of human capital challenges.”

About Suited

Suited is an AI-powered, assessment-driven network creating the most comprehensive and powerful human capital data engines for the professional services industries to drive highly accurate and equitable talent decisions.

Suited released its inaugural recruiting product for the investment banking industry in early 2019 and launched its legal recruiting platform in December 2020. It has allowed recruiters and hiring managers in these highly competitive industries to understand candidates holistically, accurately, and without bias. Using the power of machine learning and proven best practices from industrial-organizational psychology, Suited has built an assessment-driven ecosystem that enables hiring teams to equitably expand the way they identify and consider talent while providing candidates with an easy way to demonstrate their potential.

