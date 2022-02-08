Alvinesa Natural Ingredients Expands Manufacturing Capabilities with Acquisition of “Cades Penedes”

DAIMIEL, Spain, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circular economy agriculture leader Alvinesa Natural Ingredients has announced the acquisition of Cades Penedes, the leading Catalonian manufacturer of grape-derived sustainable ingredients. The company is based in Penedes, one of Spain’s best wine-producing regions and among the most ancient viticultural areas in Europe.



Alvinesa Natural Ingredients upcycles and transforms plant-based coproducts into valuable natural ingredients that promote healthy living. Alvinesa sells an extensive range of natural ingredients made from wine grape pomace for use in the food, beverage, nutrition, animal nutrition and wine-making industries. The acquisition of Cades Penedes provides Alvinesa access to an excellent source of grape-based raw material that is organic produced and contains higher than average levels of polyphenols (micronutrients with antioxidant activity). These ingredient characteristics are in high demand from dietary supplement, food and beverage consumer product-makers.

Alvinesa controls a sustainable, traceable, and waste prevention supply chain. Cades Penedes will provide important supply chain diversification for Alvinesa, complementing the grape coproducts currently sourced from Spain’s abundant Castilla-La Mancha wine region. With its excellent “terroir” and conducive climate, the Penedes region produces wine grapes of outstanding quality that require little to no use of pesticides. Penedes is better-known for its Cava (sparkling wine) production and while white grape varieties predominate, the region also produces some highly regarded oak-aged red wines. Cades Penedes has supply agreements with bodegas (wineries) across the region, and its manufacturing facility will increase Alvinesa’s production capacity by up to 20%. This will reinforce Alvinesa’s industry-leading ability to scale production to meet the growth requirements of customers.

“We are excited to welcome the Cades Penedes team into the Alvinesa family. The addition of their excellent grape raw materials supports our mission to provide our customers with unsurpassed quality, top-performing plant-based ingredients that are produced in the most sustainable and environmentally friendly way. This acquisition further strengthens our ability to support the product development and consumer marketing needs of the global nutrition, food and beverage product sectors,” said Alvinesa Chief Executive Officer Jordi Ferre.

“We look forward to joining the Alvinesa team and contributing to the company’s global ingredients expansion. We share the same values, commitment and passion for sustainability, the agriculture circular economy and delivering grape-based ingredients of outstanding quality. We’re excited to get started,” said Jordi Julia, General Manager of Cades Penedes.

About Alvinesa Natural Ingredients

Alvinesa Natural Ingredients is a “circular economy” leader of sustainable plant-based ingredients. The company upcycles and transforms agricultural coproducts into valuable natural ingredients that promote healthy living. Alvinesa sells an extensive range of natural products made from wine grape pomace, including organic, for use in the food, beverage, nutrition, animal nutrition and wine-making industries. The portfolio includes a wide selection of polyphenols (micronutrients with antioxidant activity), colors (anthocyanins), natural tartaric acid, grapeseed oil and alcohols.

Alvinesa controls a sustainable, traceable, and waste prevention supply chain. The company sources the highest quality, no- and low- pesticide grape pomace mainly from Spain’s fertile Castilla-La Mancha and Catalonia wine regions. Alvinesa transforms 100% of the raw materials it sources into ingredients that are used to produce a range of mostly consumer products for global markets. In this way, Alvinesa preserves global food supplies by not destroying food to make ingredients. Applying thirty years of technical expertise, the company manufactures all products to unsurpassed quality standards at its low carbon footprint, state-of-the-art manufacturing facility. Instead of chemical solvents, only water is used for extraction, which preserves natural goodness. Alvinesa generates a high percentage of its energy requirements renewably onsite: 100% of steam energy (by producing its own biomass), and up to 30% of electricity (via solar power).

Alvinesa has a global presence, exporting to more than 15 countries. Visit Alvinesa.com to learn more.

