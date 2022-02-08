Sectigo’s President of Partners and Channels Michael Fowler Recognized as 2022 CRN Channel Chief

Roseland, NJ, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sectigo®, a global leader in digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM), is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Michael Fowler, President of Partners and Channels to its list of 2022 Channel Chiefs. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies the top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

"I'm honored to be recognized for this prestigious award. It's a reflection of the channel team's expertise, industry leadership, and unwavering commitment to our partners’ success," Fowler said. "We are continuously adapting our products to meet the market needs of customers while enabling partners to grow with us with new tools, resources, and a highly lucrative model."

For over two decades, Fowler has successfully grown Sectigo’s global reseller channel and has been instrumental in the company’s consistent year-over-year growth. He is responsible for developing and maintaining channel partnerships with leaders in key markets and works closely with Sectigo’s product management, engineering, marketing, and support teams to develop product enhancements and go-to-market strategies.

Fowler drove the strategy for Sectigo’s recent acquisition of the leading website security and protection and monitoring provider, SiteLock, establishing Sectigo as the market leader in web security. With this acquisition, Fowler oversaw the integration of SiteLock within Sectigo’s product base and increased the penetration of the combined product portfolio with existing and new partners.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature, and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs, and partnerships.

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

About Sectigo

Sectigo is a leading provider of digital certificates and automated Certificate Lifecycle Management (CLM) solutions—trusted by the world’s largest brands. Its cloud-based universal CLM platform issues and manages the lifecycles of digital certificates issued by Sectigo and other Certificate Authorities (CAs) to secure every human and machine identity across the enterprise. With over 20 years of experience establishing digital trust, Sectigo is one of the longest-standing and largest CAs with more than 700,000 customers, including 36% of the Fortune 1000. For more information, visit www.sectigo.com.

About The Channel Company

The Channel Company enables breakthrough IT channel performance with our dominant media, engaging events, expert consulting and education, and innovative marketing services and platforms. As the channel catalyst, we connect and empower technology suppliers, solution providers, and end users. Backed by more than 30 years of unequaled channel experience, we draw from our deep knowledge to envision innovative new solutions for ever-evolving challenges in the technology marketplace. www.thechannelcompany.com

