Toronto Based Pet Food Startup Dog Child Selected by Industry Leading Pet Care Accelerator

Toronto, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dog Child, a Canadian pet food company dedicated to helping pet parents cook nutrient rich meals at home, is honoured to have been chosen by Leap Venture Studio as part of its 2022 pet care accelerator program. The Toronto based company is taking part in the fifth cohort of the program alongside five other global startups, and will be awarded a $200,000 USD investment.

“We are proud to be selected by Leap Venture Studio and humbled to see Dog Child recognized among the most innovative and promising pet care brands of the future,” said Nicole Marchand, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer at Dog Child. “From our very beginnings, our goal has been to develop a concept that would empower pet parents and make it easy for them to make the best food choices for their dog’s health and happiness. As we are now gearing up for our launch in the coming months, this investment will enable Dog Child to expand its product line and build out our online community.”

Founded under the moniker The Animals Kitchen in 2021, and prior to being rebranded to Dog Child, the company is set to launch its hero products - nutritiously balanced meal blends for dogs in the spring of 2022. The startup was built on the premise that pet parents should be able to easily feed their dogs high quality, healthy and nourishing food. Over the past 12 months, Dog Child has been dedicated to creating a range of sustainable meal blends that contain all of the vitamins and nutrients dogs need to support their overall wellness. Following its launch, part of its growth strategy will be the expansion of its product line and retail presence, as well as the cultivation of its community of pet parents.

Leap Venture Studio is the first program crafted to propel innovation in the ever-growing pet industry. Launched in 2018, the program’s mission is to support and empower entrepreneurs in the early stages of their professional journey. Since inception, 27 companies have participated in our accelerator program with each company receiving up to $200,000. A partnership between Kinship, a division of Mars Petcare, and Michelson Found Animals - and with support from R/GA Ventures - the accelerator offers consulting and mentorship to selected businesses, helping them refine sustainable long-term growth plans and prepare for their next strategic milestones.

Founded in 2020 by Nicole Marchand, Dog Child, previously known as The Animals Kitchen, is a Toronto based pet food startup that is remastering what it means to give pets sustainable, home cooked meals. Dog Child has developed the ideal meal blends to complement any bowl for the modern dogs, with all of the high quality nutrients and vitamins to support their overall wellness and happiness along with an online community to share recipes and pet nutrition.

