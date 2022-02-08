Worldwide Starch-blended Biodegradable Polymer Industry to 2030 - Rise in CSR Activities and Decreasing Dependence on Petroleum Resources Presents Opportunities

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Starch-blended Biodegradable Polymer Market by Application: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global starch-blended biodegradable polymer market size accounted for $1.5 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% from 2021 to 2030.



Starch is defined as a natural polymer with many unique properties that make it ideal for edible film and packaging applications. Starch-based bioplastics are made from starch mixed with thermoplastic polyesters to create a biodegradable and compostable product. The properties of these bioplastics are similar to those of low-density polyethylene (LDPE), thus, are used to manufacture bags for recycling organic waste, packaging & packaging materials, hygiene products, and in agriculture Therefore, by combining the individual advantages of starch and synthetic polymers, starch-based completely biodegradable polymers (SCBPs) are applicable in biomedical and environmental fields.



Increase in use of biodegradable plastics in packaging, changes in consumer preferences for environmentally friendly plastic products, and the government's increased emphasis on biodegradable plastics are some of the major factors expected to drive the growth of the market for biodegradable plastics with starch blends. In addition, rise in awareness about the use of plastic on the environment is expected to boost the demand for starch-blended biodegradable polymers. Furthermore, various initiatives have been taken by organizations and governments around the world to reduce the use of nonbiodegradable plastic for a sustainable future, which are expected to contribute toward the growth of the global market. Moreover, increase in use of starch-blended biodegradable polymers in the food & beverage industry and surge in demand for more sustainable plastic products are projected to create lucrative opportunities for the expansion of the global market during the forecast period.



The global starch-blended biodegradable polymer market is segmented into application and region. By application, the market is segregated into packaging & bags, consumer durables, agriculture & horticulture, textiles, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.



The major companies profiled in this report include BASF SE, Corbion N.V., Danimer scientific, Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc., Kuraray Co., ltd., Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Novamont, PTT Global Chemical Company Limited, The Dow Inc., and Wuhan Huali Biomaterial Co., Ltd.



Key Benefits

Porter's five forces analysis helps to analyze the potential of buyers & suppliers and the competitive scenario of the industry for strategy building.

It outlines the current trends and future estimations of the starch blended biodegradable polymer market from 2020 to 2030 to understand the prevailing opportunities and potential investment pockets.

The major countries in the region have been mapped according to their individual revenue contribution to the regional market.

The key drivers, restraints, & opportunities and their detailed impact analysis are explained in the study.

The profiles of key players and their key strategic developments are enlisted in the report.

Key Topics Covered:



CHAPTER 1: INTRODUCTION



CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW

3.1. Market definition and scope

3.2. Key findings

3.2.1. Top investment pockets

3.3. Porter's five forces analysis

3.4. Market dynamics

3.4.1. Drivers

3.4.1.1. Rise in use of starch blended biodegradable polymer in the packaging industry

3.4.1.2. Favorable Government Policies towards bioplastic

3.4.1.3. Eco-friendly nature and rise in consumer adoption of biodegradable plastics

3.4.2. Restraint

3.4.2.1. High cost of biodegradable plastic

3.4.3. Opportunity

3.4.3.1. Rise in CSR activities and decreasing dependence on petroleum resource

3.5. Impact of government rules and regulations

3.6. Impact of Corona (COVID-19) outbreak on the starch blended biodegradable polymer market

3.7. Pricing analysis



CHAPTER 4: STARCH BLENDED BIODEGRADABLE POLYMER MARKET, BY APPLICATION

4.1. Overview

4.1.1. Market size and forecast

4.2. Packaging & Bags

4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.2.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.2.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.3. Consumer Durables

4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.3.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.3.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.4. Agriculture & Horticulture

4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.4.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.4.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.5. Textiles

4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.5.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.5.3. Market share analysis, by country

4.6. Others

4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

4.6.2. Market size and forecast, by region

4.6.3. Market share analysis, by country



CHAPTER 5: STARCH BLENDED BIODEGRADABLE POLYMER MARKET, BY REGION

5.1. Overview

5.1.1. Market size and forecast, by region

5.2. North America

5.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.2.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.2.3.1. U.S.

5.2.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2.3.2. Canada

5.2.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.2.3.3. Mexico

5.2.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3. Europe

5.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.3.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.3.3.1. Germany

5.3.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.3.2. UK

5.3.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.3.3. France

5.3.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.3.4. Spain

5.3.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.3.5. Italy

5.3.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.3.3.6. Rest of Europe

5.3.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4. Asia-Pacific

5.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.4.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.4.3.1. China

5.4.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.3.2. Japan

5.4.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.3.3. India

5.4.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.3.4. South Korea

5.4.3.4.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.3.5. Australia

5.4.3.5.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.4.3.6. Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.6.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.5. LAMEA

5.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities

5.5.2. Market size and forecast, by application

5.5.3. Market size and forecast, by country

5.5.3.1. Latin America

5.5.3.1.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.5.3.2. Middle East

5.5.3.2.1. Market size and forecast, by application

5.5.3.3. Africa

5.5.3.3.1. Market size and forecast, by application



CHAPTER 6: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1. INTRODUCTION

6.1.1. MARKET PLAYER POSITIONING, 2020

6.2. TOP WINNING STRATEGIES

6.2.1. Top winning strategies, by year

6.2.2. Top winning strategies, by development

6.2.3. Top winning strategies, by company

6.3. PRODUCT MAPPING OF TOP 10 PLAYER

6.4. COMPETITIVE HEATMAP

6.5. KEY DEVELOPMENTS

6.5.1. New product launches

6.5.2. Partnership

6.5.3. Collaboration

6.5.4. Acquisition



CHAPTER 7: COMPANY PROFILES:

7.1. BASF SE

7.1.1. Company overview

7.1.2. Company snapshot

7.1.3. Operating business segments

7.1.4. Product portfolio

7.1.5. Business performance

7.1.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.2. CORBION N.V.

7.2.1. Company overview

7.2.2. Company snapshot

7.2.3. Operating business segments

7.2.4. Product Portfolio

7.2.5. Business performance

7.3. DANIMER SCIENTIFIC

7.3.1. Company overview

7.3.2. Company snapshot

7.3.3. Product Portfolio

7.3.4. Business performance

7.3.5. Key strategic moves and developments

7.4. Green Dot Bioplastics, Inc.

7.4.1. Company overview

7.4.2. Company snapshot

7.4.3. Product portfolio

7.5. KURARAY CO., LTD.

7.5.1. Company overview

7.5.2. Company snapshot

7.5.3. Operating business segments

7.5.4. Product portfolio

7.5.5. Business performance

7.5.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.6. MITSUBISHI CHEMICAL HOLDINGS

7.6.1. Company overview

7.6.2. Company snapshot

7.6.3. Operating business segments

7.6.4. Product portfolio

7.6.5. Business performance

7.7. NOVAMONT S.P.A

7.7.1. Company overview

7.7.2. Company snapshot

7.7.3. Product portfolio

7.8. PTT GLOBAL CHEMICAL COMPANY LIMITED

7.8.1. Company overview

7.8.2. Company snapshot

7.8.3. Operating business segments

7.8.4. Product portfolio

7.8.5. Business performance

7.9. THE DOW CHEMICAL COMPANY

7.9.1. Company overview

7.9.2. Company snapshot

7.9.3. Operating business segments

7.9.4. Product portfolio

7.9.5. Business performance

7.9.6. Key strategic moves and developments

7.10. Wuhan Huali Biomaterial Co., Ltd.

7.10.1. Company overview

7.10.2. Company snapshot

7.10.3. Product portfolio

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/aw1bw7

Attachment