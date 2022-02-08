Enteral Feeding Devices Market Worth $4.72 Billion by 2029 — Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Redding, California, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled ‘ Enteral Feeding Devices Market by Product (Feeding Pumps, Feeding Tubes, Enteral Syringes, Giving Sets, Accessories), Age Group (Adults, Pediatrics), Application (Oncology, Gastrointestinal Diseases), End User, and Geography - Forecast to 2029,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the enteral feeding devices market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2022 to reach $4.72 billion by 2029.

Enteral feeding devices such as feeding pumps, tubes, and syringes are used to provide nutrition to patients who are unable to swallow or cannot meet their nutrient or caloric requirements through oral food intake. Enteral feeding delivers a nutritionally complete feed containing proteins, carbohydrates, fats, water, minerals, and vitamins directly into the stomach, duodenum, or jejunum. The increasing need for enteral feeding devices due to the growing aging population and the associated increase in the prevalence of chronic diseases, the shift from parenteral nutrition to enteral nutrition, technological advancements in enteral feeding devices, and the growing demand for enteral feeding in-home care settings is expected to propel the growth of the enteral feeding devices market in the coming years.

The Impact of COVID-19 on the Enteral Feeding Devices Market

The COVID-19 pandemic gave rise to new challenges in nutrition care, especially for hospitalized patients unable to feed themselves adequately due to problems with chewing, physical disabilities, cognitive disturbance, psychosocial issues, or frailty. Medical and nursing teams were overburdened due to staff shortages (sickness or self-isolation) and caseload. Additionally, medical teams were more focused on urgent clinical (primarily respiratory) issues than on nutrition care. Furthermore, healthcare professionals were redeployed from specialties where nutritional care is not embedded in routine practice. These factors resulted in suboptimal patient support during mealtimes and inadequate nutritional optimization. Therefore, not all patients were given artificial nutrition, which negatively impacted the adoption of enteral feeding devices.

The enteral feeding devices market is segmented by product (enteral feeding pumps, enteral feeding tubes, enteral syringes, giving sets/administration sets, and accessories), age group (adults and pediatrics), application (oncology, gastrointestinal diseases, neurological disorders, diabetes, hypermetabolism, and other applications), end user (hospitals, home care settings, and ambulatory care settings), and geography. The study also evaluates industry competitors and analyzes their market shares at the global and regional levels.

Based on product, the enteral feeding devices market is segmented into enteral feeding pumps, enteral feeding tubes, enteral syringes, giving sets/administration sets, and accessories. The enteral feeding pumps segment is estimated to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is attributed to the advanced features of enteral feeding pumps and their advantages, such as precision, safety, and feasibility in providing nutrition care. The segment is also expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on application, the oncology segment is expected to account for the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market in 2022. The large share of this segment is attributed to the rising need to provide nutrition to patients undergoing cancer treatments to prevent malnutrition and the growing awareness regarding enteral feeding devices due to established guidelines for their proper use. The segment is also expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Based on end-user, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the overall enteral feeding devices market in 2022 due to the high availability and utilization of enteral feeding devices in hospitals and the rapid proliferation of hospitals around the world. However, the home care segment is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Patients’ increasing preference for receiving EN in-home care settings, the introduction of new and advanced Home Enteral Nutrition (HEN) products, and policies supporting reimbursements for HEN are expected to drive the growth of this segment.

Geographically, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the enteral feeding devices market in 2022, closely followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific. North America’s large share is attributed to the rising incidence of various disorders and critical illnesses, various initiatives and programs supporting the adoption of enteral nutrition, a well-structured health care system, and standardized reimbursement policies for enteral nutrition. However, Asia-Pacific region is slated to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of various diseases and critical illnesses leading to malnutrition, initiatives encouraging the use of enteral nutrition, and implementation of guidelines for the proper usage of enteral nutrition devices for senior citizens and neonatal care are expected to drive the growth of the enteral feeding devices market in Asia-Pacific. Also, China is estimated to account for the largest share of the Asia-Pacific enteral feeding devices market due to country’s enteral nutrition improvement strategies and the growing number of malnutrition cases.

The report also includes an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments from leading market participants during 2019–2022. For instance, in March 2021, Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (U.S.) launched a gastric-jejunal enteral feeding tube named micro-G-JET designed to meet the enteral nutrition needs of pediatric patients.

The key players operating in the global enteral feeding devices market are Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Cardinal Health, Inc. (U.S.), Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (Germany), Avanos Medical, Inc. (U.S.), Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), CONMED Corporation (U.S.), B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Moog Inc. (U.S.), Amsino International Inc. (U.S.), Cook Medical LLC (U.S.), and Applied Medical Technology, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Scope of the Study:

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Product

Enteral Feeding Pumps

Enteral Feeding Tubes Enterostomy Feeding Tubes Nasoenteric Feeding Tubes Oroenteric Feeding Tubes

Enteral Syringes

Giving Sets/Administration Sets

Accessories

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Age Group

Adults

Pediatrics

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Application

Oncology

Gastrointestinal Diseases

Neurological Disorders

Diabetes

Hypermetabolism

Other Applications

Enteral Feeding Devices Market, by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

