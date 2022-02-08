Unrivaled Brands CEO Frank Knuettel II and General Counsel Joseph Segilia to Participate in Webinar “Hot Topics in Cannabis:  Do’s and Don'ts in a M&A Transaction” on February 16, 2022

SANTA ANA, Calif., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Unrivaled Brands, Inc. (OTCQX: UNRV) ("Unrivaled" or the "Company") today announced that its CEO Frank Knuettel and General Counsel Joe Segilia will join a panel discussion titled, “Hot Topics in Cannabis: Do’s and Don'ts in a M&A Transaction” in the cannabis industry, including banking, legal, and CEO perspectives.



A typical M&A deal is full of hoops and hurdles imposed by the regulatory community, and a cannabis transaction adds even more layers of regulation. The webinar will offer tips and guidance from the perspective of a CEO, in-house and external legal counsel and banker about navigating the challenges that may impact a successful M&A transaction in the cannabis industry. This lively and thought-provoking discussion will include first-hand experiences and timely examples relevant to the cannabis sector.

When:

Wednesday, February 16

11:00 A.M. – 12:00 Noon ET

To participate: https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZIodO2vqTMqGtOCRopA0dp_YixNg-o3kx70

Topics may include:



Cannabis company governance and processes are often times woeful, so diligence is even more important than in most M&A transactions

Impact of 280(e) on cash flows and appropriateness of expense allocation for tax reporting purposes related thereto

Management of capital raising to facilitate M&A transactions

The license transfer process is critical -- without it, there is no value to the acquisition

Complete investigation of state and local rules with respect to operations

The webinar will provide a practical, how-to approach for understanding how a M&A deal is done for the cannabis industry.

About Unrivaled Brands

Unrivaled Brands is a multi-state vertically integrated company focused on the cannabis sector with operations in California and Oregon. In California, Unrivaled Brands operates five dispensaries, a state-wide distribution network, and two cultivation facilities, and has up to four additional dispensaries under development. In Oregon, we operate a state-wide distribution network. Among other brands, Unrivaled Brands is home to Korova, the market leader in high potency products across multiple product categories, currently available in California, Oregon, Arizona, and Oklahoma, as well as Sticks and Cabana. For more info, please visit: unrivaledbrands.com. For more info, please visit: https://unrivaledbrands.com.

