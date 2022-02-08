FreightCar America, Inc. Outlines Strategic Priorities and Outlook for Fiscal Year 2022

CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FreightCar America, Inc. (“FCA” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: RAIL), a diversified manufacturer of railroad freight cars, today announced that it will host a special update call for investors later today during which management will outline the strategic direction of the business, provide a brief overview of 2021 and preview the Company’s priorities and outlook for 2022. As previously reported, FreightCar America’s fourth quarter and full year 2021 results will be issued on March 22, 2022.



2021 Strategic and Financial Successes

Completed the transition of the Company’s railcar manufacturing operations to Castaños, Mexico, making it the only railcar manufacturer serving the North American markets with production exclusively in Mexico

In the fourth quarter 2021, achieved fifth consecutive quarter of positive gross margin, third consecutive quarter of positive manufacturing operating income, and first quarter of positive Adjusted EBITDA at the Castaños facility

Company reaffirms its ability to achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA under normal business conditions at volume levels of 2,000 units per year

Achieved annual fixed cost savings of approximately $20 million and labor cost savings of more than 60%, on average, compared to the prior U.S.-based footprint

Total railcar deliveries increased 130% versus 2020, with the large majority produced at the Castaños facility

Booked 1,032 new railcar orders during the fourth quarter 2021, supporting previously announced plans to expand the Castaños facility

Finished 2021 with total cash, cash equivalents, restricted cash equivalents, marketable securities and restricted certificates of deposit (“total cash”) of $26.2 million, and total liquidity of over $40 million, including the new Deferred Draw Loan that closed in December 2021

Company on track to receive the majority of its Mexican value-added tax (VAT) receivable in 2022, which was $31.1 million at year-end

Strategic Priorities for Fiscal Year 2022

Deliver between 2,350 – 2,650 railcars, an increase of over 44% compared to fiscal 2021 at the midpoint of the range

Achieve positive Adjusted EBITDA for the full fiscal year, based on the current market outlook

Complete construction of a 162,000 square foot fabrication shop and expansion of the existing wheel and axle shop by mid-year 2022 to achieve substantial additional operational efficiencies

Complete construction of additional production lines, doubling annual capacity to between 4,000 – 5,000 railcars by early 2023

“I am very proud of our team’s accomplishments and hard work to transform the company,” said Jim Meyer, President and Chief Executive Officer of FreightCar America. “We finished building a strong foundation in 2021 and now have a company that is positioned for growth. 2022 will be the first year for which our operations and results will not be obscured by restructuring activities. As such, we believe that our performance this year will provide more clarity on the full potential of FreightCar America.”

Meyer concluded, “We achieved what we intended to accomplish in 2021, are excited about the near-term, and are highly confident that we have built a company poised for growth and a strong future.”

