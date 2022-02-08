Rise People partners with Wealthsimple to simplify tax season for Canadians

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rise People Inc. (“Rise”), Canada’s people management platform, today announced a partnership with Wealthsimple, to help Canadian employees navigate the upcoming tax season. The partnership will make it easier for thousands of Canadians who receive their T4s through Rise’s digital payroll system to prepare and submit their return.



Canadian businesses that use Rise as their payroll provider will be able to provide all employees quick access to Wealthsimple Tax. As part of the partnership, Wealthsimple Tax is giving Rise clients $15 per filed return in a Wealthsimple Cash account that they can re-invest, send, or spend. In addition, for every tax return filed by Rise People users, Wealthsimple will donate one meal to Second Harvest, Canada's largest food rescue charitable organization.

“Taxes are just a part of life, but the process of preparing and filing them can be complicated, time-consuming, and expensive,” said Julie Bevacqua, President at Rise People. “We commend the way Wealthsimple has simplified the investment and tax filing process, and by bringing their offer to our Payroll and HR clients and Canadians everywhere, we’re continuing on our mission to create the absolute best employee experience on our all-in-one people engagement platform."

“Tax season can feel daunting for a lot of Canadians and we want to help everyone feel confident filing their taxes accurately, no matter their tax situation or experience level,” said Nick Galasso, Head of Wealthsimple Tax. “We’re excited to work with Rise People this tax season to provide its users with a simplified experience that saves them time, optimizes their return, and gives them the opportunity to invest for the future.”



Through this partnership, Wealthsimple and Rise are committed to making tax season easier for Canadians this year, and will continue to explore new ways the two companies can partner to create a more cohesive employee experience through employee financial education programs, employer-matched savings, and simplified investment strategies.

About Rise People

Rise People is Canada’s first and only all-in-one people management platform. Rise offers a modern suite of HR, benefits, and payroll solutions used by thousands of employers across Canada. Visit risepeople.com to schedule a demo and see how Rise is changing how work happens—and how people work—through people management solutions that seamlessly integrate and can scale up with a company as they grow.

About Wealthsimple

Wealthsimple is a new kind of financial company. Canadians can invest, trade, save, spend, and even do taxes in a low-cost, transparent and simpler way. Using smart technology to make powerful financial tools, Wealthsimple is on a mission to help everyone achieve financial freedom, no matter who they are or how much they have. The company was founded by a team of financial experts and technology entrepreneurs, and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. To learn more, visit our website, Twitter, Instagram and LinkedIn.

