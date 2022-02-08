Global Transportation Management Systems Market (2021 to 2027) - by Deployment, End-use, Mode of Transportation and Region

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Transportation Management Systems Market By Deployment, By End Use, By Mode of Transportation, By Regional Outlook, Industry Analysis Report and Forecast, 2021 - 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Global Transportation Management System Market size is expected to reach $21.08 billion by 2027, rising at a market growth of 17.0% CAGR during the forecast period.

A transportation management system (TMS) refers to a platform that is developed to ease up the transportation process, a sub-segment of the supply chain. In addition, it helps to manage the different aspects of transportation of products such as monitoring, organizing, managing, and handling right from placing the order until the final delivery.

In addition, the rising traction of these systems in different countries is expected to drive the growth of the market. Additionally, the requirement for transportation management systems is constantly rising with the surge in complications of logistics and transportation with the business growth. Generally, TMS allows a streamlined transactional and communication system to enable users to harness the benefits of real-time data, make informed decisions, and plan & strategize for optimal transportation solutions.

By adopting transportation management systems, organizations and businesses aims to streamline the major operational processes and functionalities like precise freight audit, payments, yard management, route planning and optimization, order visibility, load building, carrier management related to procurement and freight shipment.

The majority of the cloud-based transportation management systems are available in the form of software-as-a-service (SaaS). This indicates that users subscribe to the technology on a monthly or yearly basis rather than buying the technology. This proves to be an affordable method and users can always use the most advanced version of the software. Additionally, the growth of the market is expected to be fuelled by technological developments like IoT and cloud-based services.

COVID-19 Impact Analysis

The new sales and deployment of TMS systems are halted by the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Though, there has been a vigorous utilization of already deployed transportation management systems around the globe. In addition, various key manufacturers of these systems have stopped their activities because of the disruptions in the supply of parts. On the other hand, the private as well public entities have undertaken many efforts to bring goods and commodities to the common man, thereby showing the importance of technology in making a better future.

The growth of the TMS market was hampered due to the global pandemic. This is owing to the complete shutdown or running at a reduced capability of manufacturing units. This has created a massive disruption in supply chain and logistics, thereby hampering the growth of the market. Though, the demand for these systems is expected to increase in the healthcare industry in the upcoming years.

Market Growth Factors:

Thriving e-commerce sector

The growing number of consumers is harnessing the potential of online channels and smart devices. In addition, many logistics providers are adopting TMS solutions to enhance the supply chain that can provide on-time delivery to more customers through conventional shipping and offer other delivery-related benefits. Hence, transportation management systems play a crucial role in the growth of e-commerce industry by providing an improved customer experience.

Large-scale adoption of autonomous and connected vehicles

In the last few years, the transportation and logistics industry has witnessed a massive deployment of autonomous and connected vehicles. In addition, the constant technological developments in AI and the rising investments in the development of sensors and vision technologies are boosting the demand for autonomous vehicles to bring transformation in the different aspects of vehicles such as assembly, operation, utilization, and servicing.

Market Restraining Factor:

Need for high investment to deploy TMS solution

The digitalization of transportation operations needs a massive investment that includes the deployment of automation equipment, solutions, and software, which cost a significant amount. In addition, there is a substantial cost attached to replace the current processes. Additionally, factors such as the low adoption rate of these systems because of the complications in the integration of many IoT platforms, various protocols, and numerous APIs.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market Composition and Scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Competition Analysis - Global

3.1 Cardinal Matrix

3.2 Recent Industry Wide Strategic Developments

3.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements

3.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions

3.2.3 Acquisition and Mergers

3.3 Top Winning Strategies

3.3.1 Key Leading Strategies: Percentage Distribution (2017-2021)

3.3.2 Key Strategic Move: (Partnerships, Collaborations and Agreements: 2018, Jan - 2021, Oct) Leading Players



Chapter 4. Global Transportation Management Systems Market by Deployment

4.1 Global On-premise Market by Region

4.2 Global Cloud Market by Region



Chapter 5. Global Transportation Management Systems Market by End use

5.1 Global Manufacturing Market by Region

5.2 Global Logistics Market by Region

5.3 Global Retail & E-commerce Market by Region

5.4 Global Government Sector Market by Region

5.5 Global Other End use Market by Region



Chapter 6. Global Transportation Management Systems Market by Mode of Transportation

6.1 Global Roadways Market by Region

6.2 Global Railways Market by Region

6.3 Global Airways Market by Region

6.4 Global Waterways Market by Region



Chapter 7. Global Transportation Management Systems Market by Region



Chapter 8. Company Profiles

8.1 IBM Corporation

8.1.1 Company Overview

8.1.2 Financial Analysis

8.1.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.1.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.1.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.1.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.1.6 SWOT Analysis

8.2 Oracle Corporation

8.2.1 Company Overview

8.2.2 Financial Analysis

8.2.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.2.4 Research & Development Expense

8.2.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.2.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreement:

8.2.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.2.6 SWOT Analysis

8.3 SAP SE

8.3.1 Company Overview

8.3.2 Financial Analysis

8.3.3 Segmental and Regional Analysis

8.3.4 Research & Development Expense

8.3.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.3.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.3.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.3.6 SWOT Analysis

8.4 Descartes Systems Group, Inc.

8.4.1 Company Overview

8.4.2 Financial Analysis

8.4.3 Regional Analysis

8.4.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.4.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.4.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.4.5.2 Acquisition and Mergers:

8.5 Manhattan Associates, Inc.

8.5.1 Company Overview

8.5.2 Financial Analysis

8.5.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.5.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.5.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.5.5.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.5.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.6 E2open Parent Holdings, Inc.

8.6.1 Company Overview

8.6.2 Financial Analysis

8.6.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.6.4 Research & Development Expenses

8.6.5 Recent strategies and developments:

8.6.5.1 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.6.5.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.7 C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc.

8.7.1 Company Overview

8.7.2 Financial Analysis

8.7.3 Regional & Segmental Analysis

8.7.4 Recent strategies and developments:

8.7.4.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.7.4.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.7.4.3 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

8.8 MercuryGate International (Summit Partners)

8.8.1 Company Overview

8.8.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.8.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.8.2.2 Acquisitions and Mergers:

8.9 Blue Yonder

8.9.1 Company Overview

8.9.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.9.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10. Infor, Inc. (Koch Industries)

8.10.1 Company Overview

8.10.2 Recent strategies and developments:

8.10.2.1 Partnerships, Collaborations, and Agreements:

8.10.2.2 Product Launches and Product Expansions:

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/kmhf7t