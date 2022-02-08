Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market (2021 to 2026) - by Type, Technology, Payload Type, Application, Shape and Geography

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market (2021-2026) by Type, Technology, Payload Type, Application, Shape and Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of Covid-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market is estimated to be USD 1.57 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 3.71 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 18.75%.



Market Dynamics

The Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market is expected to increase due to the high acceptance of AUVs for surveillance, ocean floor mapping, and inspection. Autonomous underwater vehicles can also be helpful to track illegal human and drug trafficking along with goods and materials smuggling.

Moreover, these vehicles can also be used to investigate air crashes and ship wreckage. Factors such as rising demand in the defense sector, increasing use of AUVs for deep-sea field development and seabed mapping, increasing use in intelligence, surveillance, and coastal protection, and raising capital expenditure in the offshore industry are some of the driving factors of the market.



However, lack of high-level security and high cost of maintenance are some of the factors that may hinder the market growth.



The Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market is segmented by Type, Technology, Payload Type, Application, Shape & Geography.



Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Kongsberg Maritime, Teledyne Marine, Bluefin Robotics, ECA Group, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Atlas Elektronik GmbH, Boston Engineering Corporation, Boeing Company, L3 Harris Technologies Inc., RTSYS, etc.



Competitive Quadrant

The report includes the Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market. The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes an in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also includes the regulatory scenario in the industry, which will help you make a well-informed decision. The report discusses major regulatory bodies and major rules and regulations imposed on this sector across various geographies.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Positioning Quadrants, the analyst's Proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



4 Market Influencers

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Rising Demand in Defense Sector

4.1.2 Increasing Use of AUVs for Deep Sea Field Development and Seabed Mapping

4.1.3 Increasing Use in Intelligence, Surveillance, and Coastal Protection

4.1.4 Increasing Capital Expenditure in the Offshore Industry

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Expensive & High Cost of Maintenance

4.3 Opportunities

4.3.1 Rapid Technological Advancements in AUVs

4.3.2 Growing Adoption of Mobile Technology, Cloud Computing, and Web-Based Applications

4.4 Challenges

4.4.1 Rising Operational Issues

4.4.2 Lack of High-Levels Security



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Regulatory Scenario

5.2 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market, By Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Shallow AUVs (up to 100 meters)

6.3 Medium AUVs (up to 1,000 meters)

6.4 Large AUVs (more than 1,000 meters)



7 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market, By Technology

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Collision Avoidance

7.2.1 Sonars

7.3 Communication

7.3.1 Acoustic Communication

7.3.2 Satellite Communication

7.4 Navigation

7.4.1 Compass-based Navigation Solutions

7.4.2 Inertial Navigation Systems

7.5 Propulsion

7.5.1 Fin Control Actuators

7.5.2 Propulsion Motors

7.5.3 Pump Motors

7.5.4 Linear Electromechanical Actuators

7.5.5 Battery Modules

7.6 Imaging

7.6.1 Side-scan sonar (SSS) Imagers

7.6.2 Multibeam Echo Sounders (MBES)

7.6.3 Sub-bottom Profilers (SBPS)

7.6.4 LED Lighting



8 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market, By Payload Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cameras

8.3 Sensors

8.4 Synthetic Aperture Sonars

8.5 Echo Sounders

8.6 Acoustic Doppler Current Profilers

8.7 Automatic Target Identification Systems

8.8 Warning Systems

8.9 Automatic Target Detection Systems

8.10 Stabilized Weapon Systems

8.11 Ultra-short Baseline (USBL) Positioning Systems



9 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Military & Defense

9.2.1 Border Security and Surveillance

9.2.2 Antisubmarine Warfare

9.2.3 Monitoring Smuggling of Illegal Goods

9.2.4 Environmental Assessment

9.2.5 Mine Countermeasures

9.3 Oil & Gas

9.3.1 Pipeline Surveys

9.3.2 Geophysical Surveys

9.3.3 Debris/Clearance Surveys

9.3.4 Baseline Environmental Assessments

9.4 Environmental Protection & Monitoring

9.4.1 Habitat Research

9.4.2 Water Sampling

9.4.3 Fishery Study

9.4.4 Emergency Response

9.5 Oceanography

9.6 Archaeology & Exploration

9.7 Search & Salvage Operations



10 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market, By Shape

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Torpedo

10.3 Laminar Flow Body

10.4 Streamlined Rectangular Style

10.5 Multi-hull Vehicle



11 Global Autonomous Underwater Vehicles Market, By Geography



12 Competitive Landscape

12.1 IGR Competitive Quadrant

12.2 Market Share Analysis

12.3 Strategic Initiatives

12.3.1 M&A and Investments

12.3.2 Partnerships and Collaborations

12.3.3 Product Developments and Improvements



13 Company Profiles

13.1 Kongsberg Maritime

13.2 Teledyne Marine

13.3 Bluefin Robotics

13.4 ECA Group

13.5 Saab AB

13.6 Lockheed Martin Corporation

13.7 Fugro

13.8 Atlas Elektronik GmbH

13.9 Boston Engineering Corporation

13.10 International Submarine Engineering Ltd.

13.11 Graal Tech S.r.l

13.12 Boeing Company

13.13 L3 Harris Technologies Inc.

13.14 Hydromea SA

13.15 BAE System PLC

13.16 Deep Trekker Inc.

13.17 General Dynamics Corporation

13.18 Rovotics

13.19 RTSYS



14 Appendix



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/t26w01

Attachment