Avelead Announces Expansion of Leadership Team

Sykes and Yzerman to Lead Innovation and Services Departments

Atlanta, Georgia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Avelead, a Streamline Health Company (NASDAQ: STRM), today announced the expansion of its leadership team to include Sean Sykes, Chief Technology Officer, and Michael Yzerman, Senior Vice President of Services. Avelead established these leadership positions to effectively manage future growth, strengthen the Avelead Platform, including RevID – the industry-leading automated charge reconciliation solution, and enhance delivery of the Company’s services to help healthcare organizations put an end to lost revenue. Avelead’s customers will benefit from improvements in Avelead’s product management and development, as well as onboarding and solution delivery.

Prior to joining Avelead, Sean Sykes was Vice President of Technology at Hospice Source, where his responsibilities included developing product roadmaps, overseeing software development lifecycles, and IT infrastructure management. During his 30+ year healthcare-focused career, he’s helped develop startups into full-fledged companies, taken 15 unique products to market, and worked in both large-scale enterprise IT infrastructures and small-scale businesses. He received his BBA from the University of Connecticut and is a certified PMP. As Chief Technology Officer, Sykes will be instrumental in developing the direction of Avelead’s current products and executing the product roadmap.

“Avelead is at a crucial and exciting point in its history. As we continue our mission of enabling hospitals to thrive, I’m looking forward to leading the Innovation division and improving our portfolio of solutions,” said Sean Sykes, CTO, Avelead.

Michael Yzerman, Avelead’s new SVP of Services, is an executive leader with over 20 years of healthcare, information technology, and management experience. In his previous role, Yzerman acted as Executive Vice President, providing leadership in the day-to-day administration and operations of a national healthcare services company. Before that, he was Vice President and Deputy CIO for Community Health Systems (CHS). At CHS, he helped build and lead a full-service corporate IT organization of over 650 corporate professionals and 1,000 market-based staff for the multi-billion-dollar healthcare system. As a former Deputy CIO of a 150+ hospital system, Michael has extensive experience working within the hospital setting, providing him with inside knowledge of the challenges healthcare CFOs and CIOs face every day. Yzerman will lead Avelead’s Services department to provide an improved onboarding experience, implement Avelead’s revenue integrity solutions, and deliver superior customer service and support. Yzerman holds a Master of Social Work from the University of Toronto and was recognized as one of Computerworld’s Premier 100 Technology Leaders in 2017.

“Having had a relationship with Avelead since its inception in 2014, I’m proud to be joining the executive leadership team. Avelead provides tremendous value to customers through its innovative solutions, industry expertise, and dedication to healthcare,” said Michael Yzerman, SVP of Services, Avelead.

“We are excited to strengthen Avelead’s team with talented, experienced professionals,” said Jawad Shaikh, President and CEO, Avelead. “Under Sean and Michael’s leadership, we will develop a strong foundation for future growth, ensuring we can continue to provide significant value to our customers by putting an end to lost revenue.”

About Avelead

Avelead , a Streamline Health Company, empowers hospitals and health systems to thrive by providing revenue integrity solutions for every healthcare setting. With Avelead’s results-based software, hospitals can proactively identify discrepancies, centralize data, and confirm revenue capture for improved financial performance. Avelead’s unique healthcare solutions currently support more than 140 providers across the country.

For more information about Avelead’s services and solutions, visit www.avelead.com

About Streamline Health

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ: STRM) is a healthcare industry leader in capturing, aggregating, and translating enterprise data into knowledge – providing actionable insights that support revenue cycle optimization for healthcare enterprises. We deliver integrated solutions and analytics that enable providers to drive reimbursement in a value-based world. We share a common calling and commitment to advance the quality of life and the quality of healthcare – for society, our clients, the communities they serve, and the individual patient.

For more information, please visit our website at www.streamlinehealth.net .

