Enigmai, Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., Provides Update on Mobile Application Development

Claymont, Delaware, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire -- Golden Star Enterprises Ltd., (OTCPink: GSPT) provides an update on the progress of the ongoing mobile application (“mobile app”) development by wholly-owned subsidiary, Enigmai Ltd. (“Enigmai”).



As previously announced, Enigmai is looking to commence the development of a mobile app to augment its existing desktop application. Through its customer meetings and trade show feedback, the Company identified a strong demand for such an application, as more and more organizations would like their employees to be able to connect remotely to their WorkForce Management (WFM) systems.

In the last few months, the Enigmai team has been occupied with the re-development of their front-end system. Now that the front-end development is near completion, the team has commenced work on its planned mobile app design. The mobile app will be rolled out later this year and will provide Enigmai with another competitive advantage as we seek to expand outside of Israel and into new markets, including the North American market in 2022.

Mrs. Eital Muskal, VP of Strategy and Business Development, commented: “We are getting closer to the end of the front-end development and expect that shortly this upgrade will be installed in our current clients’ environments. The mobile app is our next project for this fiscal year. With the addition of our mobile app, we will be able to provide an even more robust WFM solution, which our clients and potential customers have indicated would be an invaluable feature. We believe the addition of the mobile app will allow us to become one of the leading companies in the WFM software industry.”

Mr. Eliav Kling, CEO of GSPT, added: “Enigmai is pushing forward with a strong start to 2022. The mobile app is critical to the Company’s offering and will jumpstart our expansion plans. The demand for mobile apps has increased in light of the pandemic as more employees are working remotely. We are eager to provide our clients with the solutions they need.”

About Enigmai

Enigmai was founded in Israel in 2009. As an Israeli tech company, Enigmai developed a unique and advanced solution to address the challenges large contact centers face with workforce management. Our solution supports the entire workflow cycle, from managing shifts and employee breaks to forecasting every day’s HR needs. Our system offers numerous advantages like integration with other organization systems in use, real-time information update, easy access reports, and a web-based solution. Leading financial and insurance companies in Israel currently use our system, supporting the operation of hundreds of employees daily.

About Golden Star Enterprises Ltd.

Golden Star Enterprises Ltd. (GSPT) is a publicly-traded holding and acquisition company interested in taking technology start-ups and growing them to the next level. We actively search for exceptional investment opportunities in the technology vertical. We leverage management’s extensive experience in the marketplace and tech industry connections to create opportunities for companies in our portfolio.

