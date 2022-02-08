ARHT Media To Hold Hologram Technology Demonstration In Japan On Feb 16 & 17, 2022 - Followed By Live Beam-In Of Keynote Speaker Colin Rule To The Japan Online Dispute Resolution Association’s Inaugural Symposium

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARHT Media Inc. (“ARHT” or “the Company”) (TSXV:ART) (OTCQB: ARHTF), the global leader in the development, production and distribution of high-quality, low latency hologram and digital content, is pleased to announce that they will be holding a demo event in Tokyo, Japan on February 16 & 17, 2022.



Anyone who is interested in attending to experience ARHT’s HoloPresence™ technology first-hand is invited to email ARHT Media to book an appointment at japan@arhtmedia.com

ARHT will showcase its event and conference HoloPresence™ Display and Karine Koh, Managing Director of ARHT’s Asia operations will beam-in from Singapore to meet with visitors and demonstrate ARHT’s live and interactive holographic telepresence capabilities. The demo will be held at the Japan International Dispute Resolution Center (JIDRC). As space is limited interested parties are encouraged to email about their interest as soon as possible.

“We continue to see growing interest in our products and services from the Japanese market, and now that we have developed locally trained technical partners it is time for ARHT to introduce HoloPresence technology to a broader audience,” stated Larry O’Reilly CEO of ARHT Media. “I encourage anyone with a need to access expertise in Japan, without the need for travel, to register for a demonstration and experience the power of live HoloPresence.”

The demo event will be followed up by an activation on February 18, 2022, where ARHT will beam President and CEO of Mediate.com and Arbitrate.com, Colin Rule from San Francisco to Tokyo to give his keynote address at the Japan Association for Online Dispute Resolution’s (JODR) inaugural Symposium. The symposium along with the demo is being held at a venue sponsored by Rikkyo Institute for Business Law Studies. The JODR is an organization seeking to increase awareness of Online Dispute Resolution services that are available in Japan.

“We’re very excited to be able to use ARHT’s hologram technology. Colin would have had to fly a great distance or appear via video without the help of ARHT. As a hologram, it will feel as though Colin will actually be here and the experience will be so much better for our attendees than seeing him through his webcam,” stated Mayu Watanabe, founding board member of the JODR and the Specially Appointed Associate Professor of Rikkyo University.

About ARHT Media

ARHT Media’s patented HoloPresence technology is a complete end-to-end solution that creates a sense of presence for audiences – as though the holographic presenter was actually live in the room. With no noticeable latency, ARHT Media makes two-way live communication with a 3D holographic presenter anywhere in the world possible. We can also playback pre-recorded content and 3D animations on our HoloPresence displays to deliver rich holographic experiences. Add to this our capability to stream the same content online on our premium Virtual Global Stage™.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, disclosure related to the Company’s sales funnel; the Company’s technology; the potential uses for the Company’s technology; the future planned events using the Company’s technology; the future success of the Company; the ability of the Company to monetize the ARHT Media technology; the development of the Company’s technology; and interest from parties in ARHT’s products. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “plans”, “expects” or “does not expect”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates” or “does not anticipate”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved”. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: general business, economic and competitive uncertainties; regulatory risks; risks inherent in technology operations; and other risks of the technology industry. Although the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

NEITHER THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.