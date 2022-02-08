IIR Energy and the World Climate Service Partner to Release a New Degree Day/Generation Outage Forecast Product

SUGAR LAND, Texas, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Researched by Industrial Info Resources (Sugar Land, Texas)--IIR Energy (IIR) and the World Climate Service (WCS), the energy market-leading long-range forecasting experts, have joined to produce a valuable weather and power generation forecast report.

The report combines IIR's power generation outage data and WCS' accurate and timely heating and cooling degree day (HDD/CDD) forecasts. It empowers traders, portfolio managers, data analysts and risk managers to quickly derive accurate decisions regarding price movements in natural gas and power markets. The HDD/CDD deviation from average data is compared with IIR's unique power generation outage data facilitating trades capitalizing on periodic and unexpected power market demand/supply imbalances.



Research and technology combine to deliver the most accurate and actionable power and gas trading intelligence available today. The report highlights HDD and CDD forecast volatility and evolution side by side with IIR's generation outage data. The continuously updated outage data includes planned and unplanned outages, which are then overlayed with WCS' daily updated weather forecast information to show you the most volatile markets, when, where, and why.



The WCS HDD and CDD forecasts are derived specifically for demand-side estimation from the world's most accurate ECMWF (the European model) weather forecast model. A seven-day forecast outlook is included in the new IIR report, while 15-day and 45-day products also are available. The ECMWF extended forecasts are available on Tuesdays and Fridays.

This unique 45-day product includes the forecast evolution over time, enabling traders and analysts to quickly detect and track forecast changes relative to expected outages facilitating forecast trend-based trades.

"I'm very impressed with the World Climate Service forecast capabilities," said Paul Copello, president of IIR Energy. "They uniquely leverage the data and meteorological sciences to ensure their customers remain at the cutting edge of weather and climate forecast information technology. Their services support gas and power trading organizations who seek information advantages, and in today's world, weather is everything to the markets and we have to be here for our customers."



Dr. Jan Dutton, the chief executive officer of Prescient Weather Ltd, the creators of the World Climate Service, believes "a new energy trading era is dawning in which organizations best able to apply data science and analytics to their environment will create valuable information benefiting their trading profits. IIR data sets, including their outage data, combined with market-moving weather information, is a critical resource for any data-focused organization active in power and gas markets. Our partnership is designed to enable this new era's rising sun to rise even higher above the horizon." The HDD/CDD outage forecast report is available only from IIR, in partnership with the World Climate Service, and is available effective immediately.



Contact the IIR sales team at 713-980-1779 (email: iirteam@iirenergy.com) for more information.



