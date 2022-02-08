Qlik’s Poornima Ramaswamy Named 2022 CRN Channel Chief

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qlik® today announced that CRN , a brand of The Channel Company , has named Poornima Ramaswamy, Qlik’s EVP Global Solutions and Partners, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence and innovation in channel leadership.



“Partners are a crucial aspect of Qlik’s ongoing success. Poornima’s experience and vision in leading our partner organization has helped transform how we enable partners to continue to thrive with Qlik and our Active Intelligence Platform,” said Mike Capone, Qlik CEO. “Those that work with her know the dedication and expertise she brings every day, and we’re thrilled to have her recognized by CRN for her efforts with her team and the partner ecosystem to drive mutually successful outcomes for our joint customers.”

Qlik continued to modernize its partner program throughout 2021 to align with the company’s momentum and focus on cloud, being driven by the industry’s only end-to-end hybrid cloud platform built for Active Intelligence. A major milestone was the debut of a dedicated Cloud Services track, designed to help partners move beyond the traditional reseller model to an expanded emphasis on a recurring revenue, customer lifecycle-based co-sell model that matches how customers want to consume analytics and data services through the cloud. Qlik also continued to expand its relationships with strategic technology partners, especially through several integrations, joint offerings and increased marketplace presence with the leading cloud hyperscalers AWS, Google Cloud and Microsoft Azure.

A panel of CRN editors selected the honorees for their channel dedication, industry stature and accomplishments as channel advocates. The 2022 Channel Chiefs are influential leaders who continue to shape the IT channel with innovative strategies, programs and partnerships.

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list is featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs .

About Qlik

Qlik’s vision is a data-literate world, where everyone can use data and analytics to improve decision-making and solve their most challenging problems. A private SaaS company, Qlik offers an Active Intelligence Platform, delivering end-to-end, real-time data integration and analytics cloud solutions to close the gaps between data, insights and action. By transforming data into Active Intelligence, businesses can drive better decisions, improve revenue and profitability, and optimize customer relationships. Qlik serves more than 38,000 active customers in over 100 countries.

© 2022 QlikTech International AB. All rights reserved. All company and/or product names may be trade names, trademarks and/or registered trademarks of the respective owners with which they are associated.