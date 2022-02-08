KYN Capital Group Closes Definitive Deal with Asia Broadband to Implement the AABB Wallet

ORLANDO, FL, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire – KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is pleased to announce that it has accepted and closed a definitive deal with Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) to implement the AABB Wallet as the primary cryptocurrency exchange within its Pay.How super app. This deal signifies one of the largest deals to take place by KYN Capital Group and one of the first within the cryptocurrency space.



“We are extremely excited about our partnership deal closing with Asia Broadband and what it means for KYN Capital Group,” states Rick Wilson, CEO of KYN Capital Group. “By both of our development teams joining forces and working together on the AABB Wallet and Pay.How, we will exceed all of our key milestones for 2022 while also increasing our bottom line metrics and revenue. In many ways, this introduces Pay.How 2.0 as a gold-backed super app - something we couldn’t do alone without this partnership. Lastly, this path forward provides revenues and benefits that Koinfold 2.0 could not have provided per our assessment. Therefore, we will be allocating significant resources to this development effort to ensure sustained growth, healthy revenues, and a unique offering in the cryptocurrency/super app space. The completion of this deal is also a key milestone as we work to complete the BW Property Management and KYN Capital Group merger,” Wilson concludes.

As part of this deal, KYN Capital Group will continue to support its legacy Koinfold platform for those that wish to continue its use. Enhancements will also continue to be made by our platform partners, beginning with the upcoming Plaid integration.

KYN Capital Group expects to update the Pay.How platform this week to reflect the adoption of the AABB Wallet.

About Pay.How

Pay.How is a super app developed by BW Property Management Group(Inc. Magazine’s Best in Business Gold Honoree) and licensed exclusively to KYN Capital Group. Pay.How converges peer-to-peer payments, merchant solutions, real estate, home services, ticketing to events, ride sharing, and a crypto exchange into a streamlined and rewarding experience. For more information, visit https://pay.how.

About Asia Broadband, Inc.

Asia Broadband Inc. (OTC: AABB) is a resource company focused on the production, supply and sale of precious and base metals, primarily to Asian markets. The Company utilizes its specific geographic expertise, experience and extensive industry contacts to facilitate its innovative distribution process from the production and supply of precious and base metals in Mexico to client sales networks in Asia. This vertical integration approach to sales transactions is the unique strength of AABB that differentiates the Company and creates distinctive value for shareholders. Additionally, the Company has recently released its AABBG freshly minted mine-to-token gold-backed cryptocurrency and its own proprietary digital exchange AABBExchange. AABB expects its token to become a world-wide standard of exchange that is stable, secured and trusted with gold backing, while having the added benefit of demand based price appreciation. These are unique and outstanding qualities relative to other cryptocurrencies.

About KYN Capital Group, Inc.

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (OTC: KYNC) is a Nevada Corporation. The company has been re-positioned to be a holding company for acquisitions, entertainment, blockchain, cryptocurrency and touchless payments. The goal is to combine the expertise of our team members to create a cohesive force, which will carry the company forward in the marketplace. For more information, visit https://kyncap.com

Safe Harbor Statement:

Certain statements made in this press release constitute forward-looking statements that are based on management's expectations, estimates, projections and assumptions. Words such as "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "believes," "scheduled," "estimates" and variations of these words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, as amended. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve certain risks and uncertainties, which are difficult to predict. Therefore, actual future results and trends may differ materially from what is forecast in forward-looking statements due to a variety of factors. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release and the company does not undertake any obligation to update or publicly release any revisions to forward-looking statements to reflect events, circumstances or changes in expectations after the date of this press release.

Contact:

KYN Capital Group, Inc. (KYNC)

info@kyncap.com