SharpLink Gaming CEO to Participate on Panel Discussion at Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association Winter Conference

MINNEAPOLIS, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SharpLink Gaming Ltd. (Nasdaq:SBET) (“SharpLink” or the “Company”), a pioneer of smart, data-driven sports betting conversion solutions for the emerging U.S. sports betting and iGaming industries, today announced that Rob Phythian, Chief Executive Officer of SharpLink, has been invited to participate on a panel at the 2022 Fantasy Sports & Gaming Association (“FSGA”) Winter Conference to be held next week in Las Vegas on February 15-16, 2022.



The FSGA is the only national organization representing the interests of fantasy sports and gaming companies. It is the voice for 60 million fantasy sports players in the United States and Canada, and for the companies that provide services, news, information and competition to support this growing industry. FSGA members are sports and gaming enthusiasts, with companies that range from small startups to large media corporations. The Association’s mission is to provide its members with essential research and data, networking opportunities and collective action to help them reach their potential.

Phythian will join other notable industry experts on a panel discussion titled “Exploding into Sports Betting and Fantasy Sports.” Specific details are as follows:

EVENT DETAILS AT A GLANCE:

WHO: Rob Phythian, Chief Executive Officer, SharpLink Gaming WHAT: FSGA Winter Conference Panel Discussion WHERE: The Linq Hotel, Las Vegas WHEN: Wednesday, February 16, 2022 | 12:30 PM PT – 1:15 PM PT

About SharpLink Gaming Ltd.

Founded in 2019 and based in Minneapolis, Minnesota, SharpLink is a leading online technology company that connects sports fans, leagues and sports websites to relevant and timely sports betting and iGaming content. SharpLink uses proprietary, intelligent, online conversion technology to convert sports fans into sports bettors for licensed, online sportsbook operators. SharpLink's intelligent C4 Sports Betting Conversion solution delivers and determines the best sportsbook betting offers and experience for each identified user. Using sophisticated, AI-enabled behavioral modeling and tracking technologies, and by analyzing user's past and present behaviors, we serve sports fans with personalized betting offers specifically tied to each fan's favorite sports, teams and players. Additionally, SharpLink specializes in helping sports media companies develop strategies, products and innovative solutions to drive deep customer engagement with highly interactive sports games and mobile applications. SharpLink is run by industry veterans with several successful exits in the sports gaming and iGaming sectors. For more information, please visit the SharpLink website at www.sharplink.com .

