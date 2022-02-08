Cable Fault Locator Market to reach US$ 1,537.2 Mn by 2029 - Comprehensive Research Report by FMI

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Handheld cable fault locators currently account for a majority of sales. Continued preference of end users towards these cable fault locators will remain a prominent trend shaping growth of market during the projection period, 2022-2029. The cable fault locator market is projected to witness impressive Y-o-Y growth rate of ~10.1% through 2029.



Demand in the cable fault locator market is anticipated to increase at a robust 8.5% CAGR by volume between 2022 and 2029 reaching a value of about US$ 784.0 Mn by 2022 end

Cable Fault Locator Market Size (2021) US$ 715.2 Mn Estimated Year Value (2022) US$ 784.0 Mn Projected Cable Fault Locator Market (2029) US$ 1,537.2 Mn Value CAGR (2022-2029) 10.1% Collective Value Share: Top 3 Countries (2022) 58.8%

Global sales of cable fault locators are expected to be upheld by promising rate of adoption within telecommunication, and electrical & electronics industries, as indicated by a new market intelligence study of Future Market Insights (FMI). Currently, the two industries collectively represent more than a third of global revenues of the cable fault locator market.

Key Takeaways of Cable Fault Locator Market Study

North America and Europe are expected to account for major revenue share in the cable fault locator market through 2029.

FMI’s analysis indicates East Asia would continue to be lucrative market for cable fault locator market players in the foreseeable future

The global cable fault locator market represents a fragmented competition landscape, where leading players are focusing on enhancing the capabilities of cable fault locators with versatile features that allow for their usage in an array of fault location applications.



“Besides significant demand for cable fault locators from primary end-use verticals, such as telecom and electrical & electronics, there is a considerably high usage of cable fault locator devices in mining, petroleum, and power generation industries.

Accuracy to be of Paramount Importance in New Product Launches

Megger, Fluke Corporation, Hubbell, 3M, and BAUR GmbH are some of the major players in the cable fault locator market. These players are focusing on introducing technological advancements to further strengthen their hold on the market. BAUR GmbH Company has developed a vehicle-mounted cable fault location system that is suitable for any operation. Smaller regional players are trying to differentiate their product offerings by introducing novel features in existing products. For instance, ELEKTRONIKA is offering graaf fault locators, which are used for accurate fault location on totally water-soaked cables.

Scope Of Report

Attribute Details Forecast Period 2022-2029 Historical Data Available for 2014-2021 Market Analysis USD Million for Value and Unit for Volume Key Regions Covered North America, Latin America, Europe, South Asia, East Asia, Oceania and the Middle East & Africa Key Countries Covered US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Spain, Russia, BENELUX, China, Japan, South Korea, India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa and South Africa, Key Segments Covered Portability Type, Product Type, End Use, and Region Key Companies Profiled • Megger



• Fluke Corporation



• Hubbell Incorporated



• PCE Deutschland GmbH



• 3M



• Electrocon Systems



• BAUR GmbH



• High Voltage, Inc.



• Kehui International Ltd



• Telemetrics Equipments Pvt.Ltd



• Kusam Electrical Industries Limited



• ELEKTRONIKA Report Coverage Market Forecast, Company Share Analysis, Competition Intelligence, DROT Analysis, Market Dynamics and Challenges, and Strategic Growth Initiatives Customization & Pricing Available upon Request

More Valuable Insights on Cable Fault Locator Market

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, provides an unbiased analysis of the global cable fault locator market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges compelling insights on the cable fault locator market on the basis of portability (portable & handheld), product (cable sheath fault locators, cable route tracers, time-domain reflectometers, pinpointers, voltage surge generators, and others) end-use (petroleum, electrical & electronics, telecommunication, power generation, mining, construction, and others) across seven major regions.

