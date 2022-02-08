International Land Alliance Announces Unaudited January Sales Results for Rancho Costa Verde

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL), (“ILA” or the “Company”), an international land investment and development firm, today announced unaudited lot sales for the month of January 2022 of almost $300,000 representing 9 lots at Rancho Costa Verde Development, LLC, a master planned beachfront residential community that offers breathtaking 180-degree sea and mountain views from every homesite, in which ILA holds a 25% interest investment. In addition, there were 5 new construction contracts for a total of $1,160,000.



“The real estate market in Northern Baja California is the healthiest I have seen it since I began working in the region in 2001,” said Frank Ingrande, President of ILA. “With housing prices continuing to rise in the Southwest U.S., and inventory remaining severely low, many seeking second homes or vacation homes are finding our luxury developments to have a very attractive value proposition. ILA’s development strategy is based on consumer preferences, and Rancho Costa Verde’s 1,100-acre low density development is resonating strongly with potential owners seeking a safe and spacious alternative to the U.S. market.

“During the pandemic, when we had travel restrictions in place, our sales team made the strategic move to reduce some sales initiatives. With our recent ramp up in sales and marketing efforts, we have experienced a significant increase in demand. As a result of this increased demand, we have implemented renewed sales and marketing strategies across the ILA portfolio of properties and expect to see increasing interest in the coming months,” concluded Ingrande.

Rancho Costa Verde is a 1,100-acre master planned second home, retirement home, and vacation home real estate community located on the east coast of Baja California, Mexico. It is just south of the small fishing village of San Felipe which is home to over 6,000 retired US citizens. Rancho Costa Verde is a self-sustained solar powered green community that takes advantage of the advances in solar and other green technology. The beachfront location, close proximity to the mountains, and natural topography at Rancho Costa Verde has created breathtaking 180-degree sea and mountain views from almost every home. Rancho Costa Verde offers 1/4-acre home sites starting as low as $22,500 and custom home construction from $95 per square foot.

About International Land Alliance, Inc.

International Land Alliance, Inc. (OTCQB:ILAL) is an international land investment and development firm based in San Diego, California. As its core mission, the Company has embraced technology for sustainable and socially responsible solutions, in addition to using proptech and construction tech advanced applications to meet these goals. The Company is focused on acquiring attractive raw land primarily in Northern Baja California, often within driving distance from Southern California. The Company serves its shareholders by devoting considerable time and resources to seeking out the finest sites available and obtaining the necessary development permits to build a compelling portfolio of properties, which provide a diversity of investment and living options. Please visit: www.ila.company.

Safe Harbor Statement

The press release may include certain statements that are not descriptions of historical facts but are forward looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. These forward-looking statements may include the description of our plans and objectives for future operations, assumptions underlying such plans and objectives, and other forward-looking terminology such as "may," "expects," "believes," "anticipates," "intends," "projects," or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of such terms. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements made herein. Such information is based upon various assumptions made by, and expectations of, our management that were reasonable when made but may prove to be incorrect. All of such assumptions are inherently subject to significant economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies beyond our control and upon assumptions with respect to the future business decisions which are subject to change. Accordingly, there can be no assurance that actual results will meet expectation and actual results may vary (perhaps materially) from certain of the results anticipated herein.

