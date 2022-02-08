SFLMaven Posts Weekly Sales of $305k+ Driven by $266k in “Famous Thursday Night Auction” Sales

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SFLMaven Corp. (OTC PINK: SFLM), ("SFLMaven" or the "Company") ( www.sflmaven.com ), a leading provider of high-end luxury goods, is pleased to report continued growth based on strong weekly sales. Last week’s "Famous Thursday Night Auction" event was one of the Company’s best ever, rounding out a tremendous week that drove over $300k to the Company’s top line.

In total, for the week ended Thursday, February 3, the Company booked a total of more than $305k in gross sales, including roughly $266k from its Famous Thursday Night Auction event.

The auction was highlighted by the sale of a 1950's heavy Platinum 23.69CT VS/F diamond ribbon brooch, which brought in nearly $14k.



Helping to power the strong performance the Company has seen to kick off 2022 is continued growth in SFLMaven’s web presence and traffic. For the first month of the year, the Company’s eBay home base ( www.ebaystores.com/SFLMAVEN-ANTIQUES-JEWELRY-FINE-ART ) generated nearly 44 million web impressions, which is up over 6% on a sequential monthly basis. That helped to produce sales of 1,060 items, up 14% month over month.

“We have come out of the gate with a bang this year, with a terrific first month of the year capped off by one of our best Thursday Night Auction events on record,” noted Joseph Ladin, CEO of SFLMaven. “We have some strong tailwinds in place right now, including our unique ability to meet the needs of jewelry consumers in a context defined by supply chain issues and bare bones inventories for other jewelry sellers. Because we deal in pre-owned luxury estate jewelry and watches, we have no supply chain constraints. In addition, we believe that, due to this factor as well as several others, we have gained significant market share in the high-end luxury goods space, and we don’t plan on giving it back anytime soon.”

