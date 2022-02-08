Biohabitats opens new office to bring more nature-based solutions to New England region

Baltimore, MD, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- To better serve clients throughout the New England region, ecological consulting firm Biohabitats has established a Northeast Highlands and Coastal Bioregion office in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

“From the boreal forests of Western Maine to the Atlantic Coastal Pine Barrens of Cape Cod, the ecosystems of New England are critical for the survival of countless species, including our own,“ said Biohabitats president, Keith Bowers. “We are thrilled to help communities in this region apply natural and nature-based solutions to address climate change, biodiversity loss, and environmental injustice.”

Laura Wildman, an internationally recognized dam removal expert and ecological engineer, is leading Biohabitats’ Northeast Highlands and Coastal Bioregion office. The firm’s long history of work in the region will be strengthened and expanded by Wildman’s extensive experience in dam removal, fish passage, and ecological restoration.

“Whether we’re helping with climate adaptation, watershed planning, ecosystem restoration, or water conservation and natural treatment, we look forward to serving more communities in the Northeast Highlands and Coastal Bioregion, including all of its natural inhabitants,” said Wildman.

Biohabitats has several projects underway in New England, including the removal of the Highlandtown Pond dam in Middletown, Connecticut for the Middlesex Land Trust, the creation of a green infrastructure park along New Haven’s Mill River Trail with Save the Sound, and the restoration of a forested floodplain along the Connecticut River for The Nature Conservancy.

ABOUT BIOHABITATS

Founded in 1982 with a mission to restore the earth and inspire ecological stewardship, Biohabitats is an ecological consulting firm that applies the science of ecology to restore ecosystems, conserve habitat, and regenerate life-sustaining natural systems through research, planning, design, engineering, and construction. Biohabitats’ Northeast Highlands and Coastal Bioregion office is located at 122A Naubuc Avenue in Glastonbury, Connecticut.

###