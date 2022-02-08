HealthEC Receives 2022 Best in KLAS Award for Population Health Management

EDISON, N.J., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HealthEC®, LLC, announced today that it has been named 2022 Best in KLAS Software and Services Report™ vendor for Population Health Management (PHM) services, with top grades across all six customer excellence pillars. The report recognizes software and service organizations that excel in helping healthcare professionals deliver better patient care. All rankings are a direct result of feedback from thousands of providers, top executives, and leaders that utilize population health management services.



HealthEC President and CEO, Arthur Kapoor, credits the recognition to the relentless pursuit of quality healthcare solutions by the company’s customers. “It’s extremely humbling and gratifying to know that our focus on the customer experience and giving organizations the tools they need to improve care and reduce cost is making such a difference in healthcare delivery. Winning ‘Best in KLAS’ is a strong validation of our platform and solutions, and it inspires our team to continue pushing forward to meet the industry’s evolving needs.”

HealthEC customers rely on the company’s PHM platform’s ability to aggregate complex data and provide in-depth analysis and reporting. Customers can engage with HealthEC subject matter experts to strategize and plan for success under value-based and at-risk contracts with Medicare, Medicaid, employers, and other payers in the private, public, and commercial sectors. Customers who spoke with KLAS® commented that HealthEC promotes a culture of consistent and thorough support, as well as a genuine concern and creativity for solving problems. One CEO commented that HealthEC’s culture of support starts from the top of the organization and their commitment remains strong throughout the collaboration, stating, “Right from the get-go, HealthEC’s most senior staff members have engaged with us on a regular basis. Not only have they been responsive and accessible, but they are also creative in the way they help us think about how to solve problems.”

HealthEC also received high marks for the value and overall quality of its product. Many of the company’s reviews in KLAS talked about the unique nature of the company’s suite of software services and how leveraging the technology to generate healthcare outcomes makes a difference in the lives of the patients they serve. One CEO commented that “We are unique, and it takes a very unique organization like HealthEC to understand and try to work with us so that people out in the front lines can actually use the information that we are generating. It is not just about whether we are in compliance with everything, but also that the usability of the information is really quite exceptional.”

“Being highly ranked, and KLAS validated provides the industry with a non-biased independently reviewed assessment of the capabilities of our platform influencing the success of our clients. HealthEC’s intuitive PHM platform provides actionable output, enabling organizations to focus on the issues that improve care and reduce cost for better outcomes,” said Dr. Sanjay Seth, Executive Vice President of HealthEC.

“Each year, thousands of healthcare professionals across the globe take the time to share their voice with KLAS,” said Adam Gale, KLAS CEO. “They know that sharing their perspective helps vendors to improve and helps their peers make better decisions. These conversations are a constant reminder to me of how necessary accurate, honest, and impartial reporting is in the healthcare industry. The Best in KLAS report and the awards it contains set the standard of excellence for software and services firms. Vendors who win the title of Best in KLAS should celebrate and remember that providers now accept only the best from their products and services. The Best in KLAS award serves as a signal to provider and payer organizations that they should expect excellence from the winning vendors.”

For more information about the 2021 Best in KLAS Software & Services Report, visit https://klasresearch.com/reports.

