Aztec Mineral Corp. to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 17th

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aztec Minerals Corp. (OTCQB:AZZTF, TSXV:AZT), based in Vancouver, BC focused on the Cervantes Gold-Copper JV in Sonora Mexico, and the Tombstone Silver District, in Arizona USA, today announced that Simon Dyakowski, CEO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 17th, 2022.



DATE: February 17th, 2022

TIME: 2:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3KJUz3U

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.

Recent Company Highlights

Tombstone project

Formed a 75/25 joint venture agreement for Tombstone project;

Acquired additional claims bringing the overall total land package at Tombstone to 1,073.4 acres (434.4 hectares)Completed a 2,716 meter Phase 2 RC drill program that expanded the mineralized zones around and below the Contention open pit with multiple, shallow, thick, oxidized Gold-Silver intercepts;

Higher grade intervals include 16.8 grams per tonne (gpt) gold and 374.4 gpt silver or 22.15 gpt gold equivalent (AuEq) using a 70:1 silver:gold ratio over 7.6 meters (m) in hole TR21-22 and 5.71 gpt gold plus 40.5 gpt silver or 6.28 gpt gold equivalent over 32.0 m in hole TR21-03;

Thicker mineralized intervals include 65.5 m grading 2.44 gpt Au and 66.6 gpt Ag (3.39 gpt AuEq) in hole TR21-22 and 96.04 m assaying 1.39 gpt Au and 56.4 gpt Ag (2.20 gpt AuEq) in hole TR21-10.

Cervantes project

Completed Phase 1 2021 exploration program expanding and increasing definition of the Estrella, Brazil and California Norte targets and discovering a new target, Estrella Norte (1.0 x 1.6 kms) in the northwestern portion of the project; Rock chip sampling returned assays up to 21.3 grams per tonne (gpt) gold, with ten samples running over 1 gpt Au, with anomalous results of 20-250 ppb Au occurring proximal to the strongest rock gold values;

In the fourth quarter 2021 commenced an ongoing 5,000 meter RC drill program testing four main targets: The California target, where Aztec previously discovered extensive porphyry gold-copper mineralization, the JV will drill 14 infill and step-out holes at a 50m spacing to expand and better define the area of mineralization, followed by two 500m deep holes to test the depth extent of the strong IP chargeability anomaly; At the California North prospect, one hole will test the coincident IP chargeability and gold-copper-molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly; At the Jasper prospect, one hole will test the outcropping copper mineralization and copper-molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly; At the Purisima East target, four to six holes will test the high grade gold mineralization in the Glory Hole mine working and coincident IP chargeability and gold-copper-molybdenum soil geochemical anomaly within a breccia along the rim of a brecciated QFP porphyry intrusion;

Our first drill campaign four years ago successfully and partially outlined an oxide gold cap to a significant new porphyry gold (copper) discovery at the California zone, with drill intercepts up to 160 meters long grading 0.77 gpt gold (hole 18CER010).

About Aztec Minerals Corp.

Aztec is a mineral exploration company focused on the discovery of large polymetallic mineral deposits in the Americas. Our core asset is the prospective Cervantes porphyry gold-copper property in Sonora, Mexico. The historic, district-scale Tombstone properties host both bulk tonnage epithermal gold-silver as well as CRD silver-lead-zinc mineralization in Cochise County, Arizona. Aztec's shares trade on the TSX-V stock exchange (symbol AZT) and on the OTCQB (symbol AZZTF).

