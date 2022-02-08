China Liaoning Natural Gas Map 2022: Latest Status of 814+ Natural Gas Projects

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On-Demand Product: 2022 China Natural Gas Map (Liaoning) Analyst Edition" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This map is a tailor-made Make-to-Order research product



Map Features

Unprecedented Make-to-Order mapping technology enables your maps to be exported directly from our daily-updated database. This helps you to get the most latest project situation exactly on the day your order is placed;

The map introduces the latest status of 814+ natural gas project in China's Liaoning province, including franchised city gas zones, gas pipelines, key distribution stations, Oil & Gas Fields, CBM blocks and Mines, Coal to Gas Project, Underground Gas Storages, LNG plants, LNG Receiving Terminals, LNG Satellite Stations, CNG plants, key power users, key chemical users;

Over 332 gas flow arrows appear alongside main pipelines in the map;

Super large size (175x150cm) of the map allows more details which show the exact project locations so that the map would not be again a bunch of unrecognized dots and lines;

Subscriber's company name will be added into the map, right below the map's name title.

Projects in this Map (the exact project number is subject to the date your map is tailor-made)

153+ franchised city gas zones

172+ gas pipelines

273+ key distribution stations

33+ Oil & Gas Fields

23+ CBM blocks and Mines

2+ Coal to Gas Project

6+ Underground Gas Storages

5+ LNG Receiving Terminals

7+ LNG plants

69+ LNG satellite stations

47+ CNG plants

6+ key gas power users18+ key gas chemical users

Map Details:

Map Size: 175 x 150 cm

Map Language: English

Shipping Format: Rolled

Tables in this Map

Liaoning's City Gas Industry Statistics Table: Each year's data introduce figures of the provincial GDP, population, natural gas production, natural gas consumption, natural gas supplied in cities, gasified city population by natural gas, coal gas supplied in cities, gasified city population by coal gas, LPG supplied in cities, gasified city population by LPG. The table introduces the latest 17 years' data officially published by China's state statistics authority. Please note that nationwide data from state authorities will be published during June and be delayed, as a practice, by two years. Therefore, the latest year that contains statistics data will be "the year before last year";

Liaoning's Franchised City Gas Zones Table introduces the province's franchised territories, superior prefecture city, status, company;

Liaoning Province's Conventional Gas-bearing Fields Table introduces each conventional gas-bearing field by name, basin, status and company;;

Liaoning Province's CBM Blocks/E&P Projects Table introduces each CBM block (mines) / E&P project by name, city, status and company;

Liaoning's Gas Pipelines Table introduces each main gas pipeline by name, main area, status and company;

Liaoning Province's LNG Terminals, Plants, Satellite Stations Table introduces each LNG projects by project name, city, status and company;

Liaoning's CNG Plants Table introduces each CNG project by name, city, status and company;

Liaoning's Main Power/Chemical Users Table introduces each gas power/chemical project by name, city, status and company.

For more information about this map visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fr9dk0