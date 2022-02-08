China (Chongqing) Natural Gas Analyst Map 2022: The Blueprint of the Whole Natural Gas Industry Value Chain in China's Chongqing Province

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On Demand Product: 2022 China Natural Gas Map (Chongqing) Analyst Edition" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This map is a tailor-made Make-to-Order research product. The tailor-making process will take 15 working days.

Map Features

Unprecedented Make-to-Order mapping technology enables your maps to be exported directly from our daily-updated database. This helps you to get the most latest project situation exactly on the day your order is placed;

The map introduces the latest status of 1424+ natural gas project in China's Chongqing province, including franchised city gas zones, gas pipelines, key distribution stations, Gas Fields, Shale Gas E&P Projects, CBM blocks and Mines, Underground Gas Storages, LNG plants, LNG Satellite Stations, CNG plants, key power users, key chemical users;

Over 730 gas flow arrows appear alongside main pipelines in the map;

Super large size (175x150cm) of the map allows more details which show the exact project locations so that the map would not be again a bunch of unrecognized dots and lines;

Subscriber's company name will be added into the map, right below the map's name title.

Projects in this Map (the exact project number is subject to the date your map is tailor-made)

196+ franchised city gas zones

329+ gas pipelines

386+ key distribution stations

79+ Conventional Gas Fields

245+ Gas Field Gathering Facilities

19+ Shale Gas E&P Projects

98+ Shale Gas Gathering Facilities

14+ CBM blocks and Mines

6+ Underground Gas Storages

11+ LNG plants

24+ LNG satellite stations

2+ CNG plants

3+ key gas power users

12+ key gas chemical users

Map Details

Map Size: 175 x 150 cm

Map Language: English

Shipping Format: Rolled

Tables in this Map

Chongqing's City Gas Industry Statistics Table: Each year's data introduce figures of the provincial GDP, population, natural gas production, natural gas consumption, natural gas supplied in cities, gasified city population by natural gas, coal gas supplied in cities, gasified city population by coal gas, LPG supplied in cities, gasified city population by LPG. The table introduces the latest 17 years' data officially published by China's state statistics authority. Please note that nationwide data from state authority will be published during June and be delayed, as a practice, by two years. Therefore, the latest year that contains statistics data will be "the year before last year";

Chongqing's Franchised City Gas Zones Table introduces the province's franchised territories, superior prefecture city, status, company;

Chongqing's Conventional Gas Fields Table introduces each conventional gas fields by name, basin, status and company;

Chongqing's Shale Gas E&P Blocks Table introduces each shale gas blocks by name, basin, status and company;

Chongqing's Coal Mines with CBM Output Table introduces each mines by name, city, status and company;

Chongqing's Gas Pipelines Table introduces each main gas pipelines by name, main area, status and company;

Chongqing's LNG Plants, Satellite Stations Table introduces each LNG projects by project name, city, status and company;

Chongqing's CNG Plants Table introduces each CNG projects by name, city, status and company;

Chongqing's Main Power/Chemical Users Table introduces each gas power/chemical projects by name, city, status and company.

This map provides the following sample views:

Map Overview

Amplified View

Amplified Map Legend

