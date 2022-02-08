China's Zhejiang & Shanghai Provinces Natural Gas Map 2022

Dublin, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "On Demand Product - 2022 China Natural Gas Map (Zhejiang & Shanghai) Analyst Edition" map has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This map is a tailor-made Make-to-Order research product



Map Features

Unprecedented Make-to-Order mapping technology enables your maps to be exported directly from our daily-updated database. This helps you to get the most latest project situation exactly on the day your order is placed;

The map introduces the latest status of 938+ natural gas project in China's Zhejiang & Shanghai region, including franchised city gas zones, gas pipelines, key distribution stations, LNG receiving terminals, LNG plants, LNG Satellite Stations, CNG plants, key power users, key gas chemical users, underground gas storages, conventional gas fields/blocks, coal gas methanation plants;

Over 611 gas flow arrows appear alongside main pipelines in the map;

Super large size (150x175cm) of the map allows more details which show the exact project locations so that the map would not be again a bunch of unrecognized dots and lines;

Subscriber's company name will be added into the map, right below the map's name title.

Projects in this Map (the exact project number is subject to the date your map is tailor-made)

134+ franchised city gas zones

230+ gas pipelines

323+ key distribution stations

3+ conventional gas fields/blocks

1+ underground gas storages

4+ coal gas methanation plants

15+ LNG receiving terminals

2+ LNG plants

151+ LNG satellite stations

23+ CNG plants

46+ key gas power users

6+ key gas chemical users

Map Details:

Map Size: 150 x 175 cm

Map Language: English

Shipping Format: Rolled

Tables in this Map

Zhejiang & Shanghai's City Gas Industry Statistics Table: Each year's data introduce figures of the provincial GDP, population, natural gas production, natural gas consumption, natural gas supplied in cities, gasified city population by natural gas, coal gas supplied in cities, gasified city population by coal gas, LPG supplied in cities, gasified city population by LPG. The table introduces the latest 17 years' data officially published by China's state statistics authority. Please note that nationwide data from state authority will be published during June and be delayed, as a practice, by two years. Therefore, the latest year that contains statistics data will be "the year before last year";

Zhejiang & Shanghai's Franchised City Gas Zones Table introduces each franchised territories, superior prefecture city, status, company;

Zhejiang & Shanghai's Gas Pipelines Table introduces each main gas pipelines by project name, main area, status and company;

Zhejiang & Shanghai's LNG Terminals, Plants, Satellite Stations Table introduces each LNG projects by name, province, city, status and company;

Zhejiang & Shanghai's CNG Plants Table introduces each CNG projects by project name, province, city, status and company;

Zhejiang & Shanghai's Main Gas Power Users Table introduces each gas power projects by project name, province, city, status and company.

