2021 Marks Another Successful Year for InterPro with New Products, Industry Accolades, and New Maximo Mobile Clients

STONEHAM, Mass., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- InterPro Solutions, which offers the first and only suite of mobile solutions designed exclusively for IBM Maximo®, announced today that 2021 was another successful year marked with new product launches, industry accolades, and strong growth.



IBM Maximo is the top facilities management software in the world, used by millions of operations and maintenance professionals to manage complex facilities and field environments. InterPro Solutions offers a suite of Maximo mobile apps built exclusively for Maximo that O&M teams need to do their jobs efficiently and effectively without the cost, complexity, and service impacts of available alternatives.

In 2021, InterPro added a number of well-known clients to its roster, including Reedy Creek Improvement District, Great River Energy, City of Richmond Hill, Camden County Municipal Utility Authority, and Buffalo Sewer Authority. InterPro also added a natural gas provider, a renowned cancer hospital, an international airport terminal operator, a leading liquefied natural gas producer, and a major healthcare system, while significantly expanding its footprint with numerous existing clients.

InterPro continued its innovation in the Maximo mobile space in 2021 with a major addition to its EZMax Suite with the introduction of its new EZMaxVendor product in February. The EZMaxVendor app allows organizations to extend mobile work management tools to their outside vendors performing requested services.

InterPro also released EZMaxPlanner, the industry’s first and only ‘born-mobile’ scheduling and planning tool, in May.

Over the year, InterPro booked a record number of deals, and increased its bookings and sales pipeline each and every quarter – ending the year with both record-high booking and an all-time high sales pipeline.

At MaximoWorld 2021 in August, InterPro Solutions, along with longtime client Skookum, a nonprofit service provider to Naval Air Station Whidbey Island (NASWI), the US Navy’s largest air station, were awarded a MaximoWorld Award for “Special Recognition, Best Partnership.” This honor was based on a peer review of how Skookum was able to leverage InterPro’s EZMaxMobile app to deliver compelling value to NASWI.

“InterPro has brought to market a suite of Maximo mobile apps that are unmatched in the industry,” said Bill Fahey, InterPro Solutions’ CEO. “We’ve been talking about the promise of the EZMax Suite since we re-architected our award-winning flagship product, EZMaxMobile, and introduced EZMaxRequest, in 2020. We delivered on that promise in 2021 with the introduction of EZMaxVendor and EZMaxPlanner to complete the EZMax Suite. Our Maximo mobile products now support the full spectrum of O&M activities ranging from service request initiation, to planning, scheduling and vendor management, to work execution, and the ability to create on-the-fly reports and dashboards to measure progress and performance. We’ve received overwhelmingly positive feedback on what we’ve built and have been rewarded with multi-product purchases from both new buyers and existing clients.”

“We went into 2021 with a certain amount of trepidation related to COVID-19, but also with a great deal of excitement related to the introduction of the remaining products in the EZMax Suite. Buoyed by sales of our new products, we increased our bookings every single quarter, finishing the year with record bookings and our largest-ever sales pipeline,” said Dan Smith, Vice President, Sales and Marketing at InterPro Solutions. “We’re getting a great response to the EZMax Suite with initial purchases driven by the new products and existing clients adding additional apps to their EZMax Suite portfolios. We expect our sales momentum to carry into 2022.”

