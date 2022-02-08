The Navajo Police Department Invests in EnviroKlenz® Air Purifiers for Enhanced Protection Against Airborne Contaminants

WINDOW ROCK, Ariz., Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Navajo Police Department has invested in air purification systems from EnviroKlenz®, a premier air quality solutions company, to enhance and protect its facilities’ indoor spaces. The department will be acquiring 140 mobile air purifiers to install in offices, cafeterias, training rooms and common areas within the department’s headquarters and other police stations as needed.



The Navajo Police Department has served the Navajo Nation for over 60 years, protecting the citizens of its seven districts. As a result of the continual COVID-19 pandemic, the community remains under a state of emergency, declared by President of the Navajo Nation, Jonathan Nez. In response to this pressing risk, enhanced filtration is a top priority of the police department to protect its frontline officers from the virus’s uncontrollable spread.

The installation of EnviroKlenz® Air Systems throughout crucial high-traffic areas of the police department’s facilities provides an additional source-specific layer of protection against airborne virus transmission. The portable air purifiers will increase air exchanges within their respective locations to promote better ventilation, as well as to effectively reduce the risk of airborne illness among workers. This air quality enhancement will work alongside other precautions in place, such as UVC lights and whole-building sanitation, to create safer operating conditions for all occupants.

“As businesses and institutions recover and adjust to the fluctuating risks of the pandemic, the concern for safer air quality continues to grow,” said EnviroKlenz® Vice President of Customer Operations, George Negron. “Our mission to provide these crucial industries with trusted air quality solutions gives peace of mind to staff and patrons, ensuring that they are returning to safe public environments.”

The EnviroKlenz® Air System Plus uses a multi-stage filtration system, including HEPA, UVC and its patented earth mineral Air Cartridge, that is proven and validated by third-party lab testing to capture and destroy 99.9% of viruses, bacteria, and other airborne toxins, without releasing anything into the environment. EnviroKlenz® Air Systems have been deployed in more than 10,000 crucial settings throughout the United States, including schools, medical facilities and government buildings, to aid in safe return strategies.

The proactive efforts of the Navajo Police Department to promote safer operations within their facilities will positively impact the Navajo Nation as a whole. The rollout of EnviroKlenz’s air purification solutions supplies enhanced filtration to the department, supporting essential members as they continue to protect their fellow citizens through frontline work.

For further information on indoor air quality solutions for returning businesses and institutions, click here.

About EnviroKlenz®

EnviroKlenz® is a leading indoor air quality company that makes various air purifier models, including the EnviroKlenz® Mobile Air System and EnviroKlenz® Mobile Air System Plus. Its patented earth mineral technology was developed over two decades ago by research scientists and was originally designed for use by the US military to destroy chemical warfare and toxic industry chemicals. EnviroKlenz’s air purifiers use safe earth minerals to capture and destroy airborne toxic and noxious gases, particulates, allergens, bacteria, viruses and other allergy triggers. Since no abrasive chemicals, masking agents or toxic fillers are used, EnviroKlenz’s products are safe for the environment and to use around family and pets. Timilon Corporation is the parent company of EnviroKlenz®, OdorKlenz®, and FAST-ACT®. For more information, visit http://enviroklenz.com/.

