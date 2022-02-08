Valmark Financial Group Announces Formal Partnership With Kingdom Advisors Focused on Faith-Based Financial Advice

AKRON, Ohio, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valmark Financial Group today announced it has entered into a formal partnership with Kingdom Advisors. The partnership builds on Valmark’s rich history and nearly six decades of working with highly ethical financial advisors across the United States. Valmark’s new partnership with Kingdom Advisors gives financial professionals the option of combining their technical skills with their ethics and faith to serve clients’ best interest.



As part of this partnership, Valmark has officially approved the use of the Certified Kingdom Advisor® (CKA®) designation. The designation is designed for financial professionals who want to offer clients a values-based, biblical approach to financial planning. It involves extensive coursework, a series of examinations, underlying degree requirements, and a minimum of ten years of industry experience.

“We are honored to partner with Kingdom Advisors,” said Caleb Callahan, CFP®, CKA®, President, Valmark Financial Group. “As a follower of Christ, I am excited that Valmark has created a track for financial professionals who want to more formally integrate their faith into their business.”

Callahan personally earned his CKA® designation last year and sees clearly the strong alignment between Valmark’s mission, “To Bring the Golden Rule to Life”, and the principles exemplified by Kingdom Advisors.

“Clients are looking for a clear lens through which to view the world, and their finances for that matter,” said Callahan. “If you are a financial professional looking to integrate your faith more seamlessly into your practice, Valmark would love to partner with you. As a full-service broker-dealer, insurance producer group and registered investment advisor, we serve independent, highly ethical, financial entrepreneurs all over the country. We would love for you to join us in our mission and to call Valmark ‘home’.”



About Valmark Financial Group, LLC

Valmark Financial Group is a holding company of several subsidiaries, including: Executive Insurance Agency, Inc., a national producer group; Valmark Securities, Inc., a broker-dealer and member of both FINRA and SIPC; Valmark Advisers, Inc., a U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission registered investment advisor; and the Valmark Policy Management Company, LLC, which provides ongoing policy management and monitoring services for life insurance policyholders. With a proud history of working with independently owned financial services firms committed to high ethical standards in over 30 states throughout the United States, Valmark offers a wide range of insurance and investment solutions for high net-worth clients. Headquartered in Akron, Ohio with operations in St. Paul, Minnesota, Valmark, through its affiliated entities, has helped its member firms place over $50 billion of life insurance death benefits and manage insurance policies with a cumulative cash value of over $8 billion. Valmark’s affiliated RIA, Valmark Advisers, has an estimated $5 billion in assets under management, including approximately $2.5 billion in variable sub-account assets within its TOPS® funds. To learn more about Valmark Financial Group, visit www.valmarkfg.com.

