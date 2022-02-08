Onit's InvoiceAI Wins the Business Intelligence Group's Award for Innovative Technology Products

HOUSTON, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Onit, Inc., a leading provider of enterprise workflow solutions including enterprise legal management and contract lifecycle management, announced today that its InvoiceAI has won a 2022 BIG Innovation Award. The annual business awards program acknowledges organizations, products and people worldwide that bring new ideas to life in innovative ways.



InvoiceAI uses artificial intelligence to help increase savings and reduce the time corporate legal departments spend on invoice review. Manual invoice review is time-intensive and often ineffective, especially for large Fortune 500 legal departments that receive a high volume of bills from outside counsel and vendors. Enterprise legal management eases this burden by applying billing rules to enforce outside counsel guidelines. Traditional billing rules without AI rely on words and context provided by in-house teams and an invoice that uses different descriptions or wording can evade them. InvoiceAI fills that gap.

InvoiceAI looks between the billing rules to identify potentially noncompliant charges. It can automatically adjust invoices to comply with guidelines or bring the discrepancy to the attention of reviewers. Because it is AI-based, it is always learning, improving and working tirelessly to reduce the volume of invoices needed for review and identify unnecessary expenses.

"The BIG Innovation Award for InvoiceAI further validates the positive impact of AI for legal operations teams in large enterprises," Mary Fuzat, vice president of product management for Onit, said. "Our AI for invoice review transforms highly repetitive and manual tasks into automated processes that optimize both legal spend and efficiency. In fact, some customers have found up to 20% in savings when using Onit’s enterprise legal management solution and InvoiceAI."

"Innovation is driving the global economy across virtually all industries," Maria Jimenez, chief nominations officer of the Business Intelligence Group, said. "We are honored to award these executives, companies and products the BIG Innovation award this year. Each has made tremendous strides at improving the lives of their community."

Learn more about InvoiceAI here or by watching this video. You can also schedule a demonstration or reach out to info@onit.com for more information.

Additional Resources

Read and subscribe to the Onit blog for the latest company and industry news. Join us on LinkedIn, follow us on Twitter or listen to our podcasts to hear the latest news on legal operations, artificial intelligence and best practices from innovators in corporate legal.

About Onit

Onit is a global leader of workflow and artificial intelligence platforms and solutions for legal, compliance, sales, IT, HR and finance departments. With Onit, companies can transform best practices into smarter workflows, better processes and operational efficiencies. With a focus on enterprise legal management, matter management, spend management, contract lifecycle management and legal holds, the company operates globally and helps transform the way Fortune 500 companies and billion-dollar corporate legal departments bridge the gap between systems of record and systems of engagement. Onit helps customers find gains in efficiency, reduce costs and automate transactions faster. For more information, visit www.onit.com, email info@onit.com or call 1-800-281-1330.

Media inquiries:

Melanie Brenneman

Onit

(713) 294-7857

Melanie.brenneman@onit.com



