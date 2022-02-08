AREA Safety Playbook Offers Step-by-Step Guide to Protect Workers

BOSTON, MA, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) unveiled its Augmented Reality Best Practice Safety Playbook. The playbook provides clear direction that enables organizations to deploy augmented reality systems safely, ensuring they evaluate hardware, software, users, and their environments to reduce the potential of injury.

The Augmented Reality Best Practice Safety Playbook discusses:

• Risk factors to consider when using AR systems in work environments

• Risk assessment tools and methods

• Usability considerations

• User medical evaluation criteria

• Cleanliness and disinfection procedures

• Safety awareness training, and more

“Enterprise AR often brings new devices, new working methods, and new modes of user interaction into the workplace. With that in mind, organizations adopting AR need a thorough understanding of health and safety risks and how best to mitigate them,” said Mark Sage, Executive Director, the AREA. “The playbook helps organizations avoid safety issues before they occur and helps ensure AR solution meet an organizations expectation for productivity and cost savings.”

The AREA Safety Committee provided expert input and insight to produce the playbook.

Download the Augmented Reality Best Practice Safety Playbook for more information and a list of contributors. To learn more about AREA membership and the work of the AREA Safety Committee, please get in touch with AREA Executive Director Mark Sage at mark@thearea.org.

About AREA

The Augmented Reality for Enterprise Alliance (AREA) is the only global non-profit, member-based organization dedicated to the widespread adoption of interoperable AR-enabled enterprise systems. Whether you view it as the next computing paradigm, the key to breakthroughs in manufacturing and service efficiencies, or the door to as-yet unimagined applications, AR will have an unprecedented impact on enterprises of all kinds. AREA is a managed program of Object Management Group® (OMG®). Visit https://thearea.org for more information.

Note to editors: Object Management Group and the OMG acronym are registered trademarks of the Object Management Group. For a listing of all OMG trademarks, visit https://www.omg.org/legal/tm_list.htm. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners.