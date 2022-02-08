Vytalize Health Named to NYC Digital Health 100 by NYCHBL

NEW YORK, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vytalize Health announced that New York City Health Business Leaders (NYCHBL), the organization that serves as the gateway to New York's healthcare ecosystem, has recognized the company on its NYC Digital Health 100, showcasing the most exciting and innovative health startups in New York.

"We were thrilled and humbled NYCHBL recognized us alongside so many impressive digital healthcare companies transforming U.S. healthcare," said Faris Ghawi, CEO of Vytalize Health.

"This year, the NYC Digital Health 100 is comprised of an incredibly diverse set of companies and leaders who are working to innovate and solve some of the most complex challenges across all facets of the healthcare ecosystem," said Bunny Ellerin, co-founder and CEO, NYCHBL. "We are delighted to recognize these companies and celebrate and support their growth in the New York area."

Vytalize Health is a leading value-based care platform working with primary care practices managing over $2 billion in medical spending across 16 states. The company's all-in-one, vertically integrated solution for value-based care delivery transforms the healthcare experience for more than a hundred thousand Medicare beneficiaries. Vytalize has seen explosive 150% year-over-year growth for the third year in a row.

The NYC Digital Health 100 was released in conjunction with the NYCHBL Healthcare Innovation Report 2022, an in-depth look at the data, trends, and insights that define the healthcare industry in NY. In 2021, 182 companies raised a historic high of $9.0B, a 150% increase from 2020 ($3.6B), and 87% of the investments went to startups in areas including virtual care, patient engagement, and mental health. To review the report, please visit https://bit.ly/dh100-pr.

NYC Digital Health 100 Methodology

To compile the NYC Digital Health 100, NYCHBL used its dynamic database of digital health companies in the region and then invited companies to complete applications with quantitative and qualitative data to broaden the consideration set.

About Vytalize Health

Vytalize Health is a leading value-based care platform powering primary care practices with bold value-based incentives and smart technology. By specializing in Medicare services, Vytalize provides an all-in-one solution that is uniquely efficient and effective. Vytalize's care delivery model transforms the healthcare experience for more than a hundred thousand Medicare beneficiaries across 16 states by helping them take control of their chronic conditions in collaboration with their doctors.

Learn more at www.vytalizehealth.com or email info@vytalizehealth.com.

