ForeverCar Announces Strategic Partnership With Carvana

CHICAGO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ForeverCar, the industry's first digital omnichannel vehicle service contract platform, and Carvana (NYSE: CVNA), the leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars, announced a strategic partnership to offer the automotive industry's first-of-its-kind, post-loan vehicle protection as a true monthly subscription offering.

"Carvana cares deeply about delivering incredible customer experiences, and in ForeverCar we found a partner that shares this focus and technology-driven approach," said Carvana Director of Ancillary Products, Andy Lesko. "They have been a collaborative partner in bringing products to market in a customized manner."

"ForeverCar is extremely excited about our new partnership with Carvana to support their mission to build incredible customer experiences. Offering vehicle service contracts as a monthly subscription through a digital platform is a natural fit and the next evolution in digital retailing," said ForeverCar President, Jason Shapiro.

About ForeverCar

Founded in 2013 and based in Chicago, ForeverCar offers an omnichannel digital technology platform that provides new and used car dealers a revolutionary way to maximize vehicle service contract sales and retain warranty claims. ForeverCar offers a full marketing, sales, service, and technology stack to facilitate the end-to-end purchase of service contracts online in under a minute. An industry-first subscription product backed by an award-winning user experience provides consumers with a new and friendly way to keep their vehicles protected and achieve peace of mind. ForeverCar is part of CUNA Mutual Group, Madison, WI.

About Carvana

Founded in 2012 and based in Phoenix, Carvana's (NYSE: CVNA) mission is to change the way people buy cars. By removing the traditional dealership infrastructure and replacing it with technology and exceptional customer service, Carvana offers consumers an intuitive and convenient online car buying and financing platform. Carvana.com enables consumers to quickly and easily shop more than 55,000 vehicles, finance, trade-in or sell their current vehicle to Carvana, sign contracts, and schedule as-soon-as-next-day delivery or pickup at one of Carvana's proprietary automated Car Vending Machines.

