New Master’s in Supply Chain Management Addresses Needs of Dynamic and Growing Sector

Atlanta, Georgia, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Georgia State University’s J. Mack Robinson College of Business will introduce a Master of Science in Supply Chain Management (MS-SCM) in fall 2022. The program will equip graduates with the advanced analytical and managerial skills required to drive performance and effect positive change in the increasingly complex discipline.

The supply chain sector is growing faster than the general economy. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects employment for logisticians will rise 30 percent between 2020 and 2030, compared to an average growth rate of eight percent for all other occupations. Georgia, which is home to 11,000 providers of logistics services and 300 companies dedicated to logistics technology, is fifth in the nation for logistics employment and logistics-related patents.

“Offering a master’s in supply chain management aligns with Georgia State’s commitment to working closely with industry partners to develop programs that respond to specific needs and strengthen the state’s workforce overall,” said Georgia State President M. Brian Blake. “By embedding experiential learning with scholarly knowledge and corporate opportunities, we are ensuring our graduates are ready to add value immediately.”

“As home to the world’s busiest airport and the nation’s fastest-growing container seaport, Georgia’s demand for supply chain professionals will continue to increase,” said Richard Phillips, dean of the Robinson College of Business. “With Robinson’s leadership in digital innovation and extensive relationships within the domain through our Global Logistics RoundTable, we are uniquely qualified to prepare supply chain professionals who will make an impact.”

Robinson’s MS-SCM curriculum emphasizes the role of coordination and synchronization to collectively create efficiencies and value across all components of the end-to-end supply chain. In addition to coursework, students will tackle a pressing supply chain challenge facing a host organization. They also will have the opportunity to network with members of the Global Logistics RoundTable, who include executives from Chick-fil-A, Deloitte, The Home Depot, and Mercedes-Benz USA.

“Efficient, flexible, risk-tolerant supply chains have become increasingly important to the success of companies and the satisfaction of their customers. The ability to effectively coordinate these complex networks with customers, suppliers and logistics providers requires skills that are in short supply themselves,” said Steven Lustig, vice president of global supply chain at East West Manufacturing. “Robinson’s M.S. in Supply Chain Management will help prepare students to fill these critical roles.”

The 12-month, three-semester program will meet two evenings per week at Georgia State’s Buckhead Center. Learn more at https://robinson.gsu.edu/supply-chain-management-ms

