eSight and Be My Eyes Announce Winner of their eSight 4 Sweepstakes

TORONTO, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading vision-enhancement platform, eSight , and Be My Eyes, a community-based virtual assistance platform, today announce the recipient of their eSight 4 device sweepstakes. College student Shana Newton of Eugene, Oregon, can now go back to class unimpeded by her visual acuity after being selected as a winner in Be My Eyes’ drawing for eSight’s life-changing eyewear.



Between May 17 and June 7, 2021, Be My Eyes’ podcast announced a secret URL for qualified listeners to enter a drawing for a chance to win an eSight 4 device of their own. When Be My Eyes contacted Newton about her awarded unit, eSight engaged Shana via the eSight TeleHealth Program to coach her on the use of the device specifically for her specific visual needs. Now, she doesn’t have to worry about her vision in the grocery store, school and more.

“I can just worry about enjoying my time and whatever I’m doing,” Newton said. “Convenience is the key here. It’s an all-in-one and I can take it wherever I go.”

Born with a genetic mutation causing ocular albinism and nystagmus, Newton was diagnosed after realizing her visual acuity limited her ability to navigate her environment. Not being able to focus on small text or see chalkboards in the classroom was time consuming and exhausting, and she had difficulty navigating her campus and surroundings.

eSight’s latest iteration of the device, eSight 4, is the most versatile and advanced all-in-one wearable device for people with central vison loss. It houses a high-speed, high-definition camera that captures everything the wearer is looking at. Advanced, clinically validated algorithms optimize and enhance the footage, which is then presented on two near-to-eye screens in real time with extreme clarity. eSight 4 maintains use of the wearer’s remaining peripheral vision, allowing the user to stay mobile to facilitate normal activities of daily living.

Newton tested her eSight 4 and the visual difference was immediate. “This type of technology opens up so many doors for people like me that wouldn’t exist otherwise,” said Newton. “eSight 4 allows me to live life the way I want without worrying.”

“Our mission and that of Be My Eyes are perfectly aligned; together, we’re working to create technology to provide life-changing experiences for individuals with vision impairment,” said Brian McCollum, Chief Commercial Officer of eSight. “Shana is a perfect candidate for our device, and we can’t wait to see what she can accomplish in college and beyond.”

The Be My Eyes’ community acts as a global resource and volunteer network offering services and insight. For those seeking assistance with everyday tasks, Be My Eyes offers a free mobile application wherein those with low vision to connect with one of over five million volunteers through a live video connection to accomplish a variety of tasks. Accessible in over 180 languages, they’re the largest online community for blind and low-vision people, as well as one of the largest micro-volunteering platforms in the world.

About eSight

eSight is a leading vision-platform organization with a simple but profound promise: empower individuals with sight loss to see new possibilities through enhanced vision. eSight provides the most advanced and versatile assistive device available for those with visual impairments and is compatible with more than 20 eye conditions including macular degeneration, diabetic retinopathy, and Stargardt disease. eSight is registered with the FDA and EUDAMED and is inspected by Health Canada. Learn more at www.eSightEyewear.com .

About Be My Eyes

Be My Eyes is a global community that connects people who are blind or have low vision with sighted volunteers or company representatives. On the app, volunteers assist blind and low-vision users through a live video connection and work together to tackle challenges and handle a wide range of tasks. The app harnesses the power of generosity, technology, and human connection to help blind and low-vision people lead more independent lives. Be My Eyes is accessible in more than 150 countries worldwide and in over 180 languages. The app is free and available for both iOS and Android.

