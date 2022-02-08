Colorful Cocktail Brand, BuzzBallz, Becomes Color Run Title Sponsor

Carrollton, TX, Feb. 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Over the past few years, events bringing people together through exercise and beer or cocktails have grown in popularity. This year, Color Run, one of the most popular 5K runs in the world, has partnered with BuzzBallz, a single-serve, ready-to-drink cocktail, to give this combo a try.

Since 2011, the Color Run has encouraged runners all over the world to wear white as they run, or walk, a mapped out 5 kilometer (or 3.1 mile) trail. As all the participants cross the finish line, they are doused with colorful corn starch, reminiscent of the powder thrown during Holi festivals in India and Nepal.

Upon completing the run and being doused in colorful powder, attendees enter an event space full of activities, live music, photo booths, and now, an area to sip a BuzzBallz with other attendees.

“Over the years, we’ve seen our consumers celebrate milestones in their lives by having BuzzBallz,” said Yashika Maru, Trade and Shopper Marketing Manager. “We see the completion of a 5K as a major accomplishment. So, we’re excited to be able to celebrate the participants by sharing our cocktails and we look forward to seeing the runners salute themselves for accomplishing such a major feat.”

BuzzBallz’s packaging for each cocktail is round and reflects the flavor encased. So, there are many possibilities for color-coated runners to accessorize selfies and photo booth photos with fun, colorful cocktails.

“Our cocktails embody the spirit of fun,” said Tracy Frisbie, Vice President of Marketing. “There is a synergy between the Color Run and BuzzBallz brands that we are excited about. The person participating in a Color Run covered in cornstarch in a tutu is likely the person socializing with friends over BuzzBallz.”

There are 34 Color Run 5Ks set to span the US this year. For more information about dates and locations, visit thecolorrun.com.

