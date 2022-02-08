On the supplementary agreement to the isolated regime services contract of Flexible Generation segment

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that on 8 February 2022 its subsidiary AB “Ignitis gamyba” (hereinafter – the Company) concluded a supplementary agreement (hereinafter – the Agreement) to the contract concluded with transmission system operator LITGRID AB (hereinafter – the TSO) on 31 December 2021 for providing isolated regime services in 2022 (hereinafter – the Contract ).

According to the concluded Agreement, TSO, after evaluating a potential need of operational isolated regime services, will order the Company to prepare for uninterrupted electricity generation in advance, according to the provided electricity generation schedule. After the order, the Company, pursuant to the Rules on Electricity Networks, shall undertake to execute the ordered generation schedule in accordance with the conditions set out in the Agreement and to acquire the natural gas volume necessary.

The selling price of the electricity generated according to the Agreement will meet the provisions of the Contract.

The total electricity amount ordered to be generated in the Agreement with the TSO amounts to approx. 0.5 TWh. To generate the required amount of electricity requires approx. 1.1 TWh of natural gas. Article 461.15 of the Rules on Electricity Network, approved by the Order No. 1-116 of the Energy Minister of 18 June 2012, provides that costs of fuel storage, transportation, safekeeping, market trading and other related costs shall be compensated in accordance with the scope of isolated regime services.

According to the Contract concluded last year, the Company shall provide isolated regime services in 2022 in the scope of 372 MW.

The Group will not inform about the conclusion of the acquisition contract of natural gas in a separate material event notification.